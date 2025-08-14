Box Office: Rajinikanth's Coolie takes a bumper opening in Tamil and Telugu, early trends indicate Rs 80 crore on Day 1

Produced under the banner of Sun Pictures, Coolie has set the box office on fire with its big release today. Starring megastar Rajinikanth, the recently released movie had a phenomenal start at the box office. Also featuring Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan, the Tamil movie took a banger start across the nation except North India.

Coolie has a banger start in Tamil and Telugu regions, takes a decent opening in North India

Early trends suggest that Coolie has witnessed a bumper opening across India, except in Northern States, where the film took a decent opening. The Rajinikanth starrer performed well in Tamil and Telugu regions.

It is a record-breaking opening day for a Tamil film in India. The Telugu version of the action thriller is also performing exceptionally well, with high occupancy rates in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

As per estimates, Coolie is expected to gross Rs 28 crore in its home state. Lokesh Kanagaraj's film looks to earn in the range of Rs 17 crore to Rs 19 crore in APTS circuits. In Karnataka, the film looks to bring over Rs 12 crore gross on its opening day. In Kerala, the Day 1 gross collection would be around Rs 10 crore.

In Hindi markets, Coolie has grossed Rs 5 crore while competing with the Bollywood release, War 2. In North Indian-regions, the first day gross collection looks to be Rs 1.5 crore. Coolie has opened well overseas, too.

Regions Gross Collections of Coolie on Day 1 Tamil Nadu Rs 28 crore APTS Rs 17 crore to Rs 19 crore Karnataka Rs 12 crore+ Kerala Rs 10 crore Hindi Rs 5 crore North India Rs 1.5 crore

Coolie gets the biggest opening for Rajinikanth

With an estimated opening of Rs 80 crore across India, Coolie has become the biggest opening day grosser for Rajinikanth. At 75, the veteran actor is breaking all records with his on-screen presence and continues to be the biggest crowd-puller of Indian cinema.

Coolie In Theatres

Coolie plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

