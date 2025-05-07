Box Office: Ryan Coogler’s Sinners wraps second week with historic USD 4.8M Thursday, eyes USD 280M finish

Ryan Coogler’s horror sensation Sinners is not slowing down anytime soon. The film closed its second full week at the US box office on a powerful note, collecting a historic USD 4.8 million on Thursday. This marks the biggest second Thursday ever for a horror film, surpassing It (2017), which previously held the record with USD 3.9 million.

Sinners, led by Michael B. Jordan in a gripping dual role, has now accumulated USD 146.5 million domestically and is on track to overtake A Quiet Place Part II (USD 160.8M) as the second-highest-grossing post-COVID horror release. The film is now projected to reach a stunning USD 230M–USD 280M finish in the US alone.

The Thursday numbers aren’t just strong for horror—Sinners now ranks as the fifth-highest second Thursday ever for April releases. It trails only Avengers: Endgame (USD 7.5M), Infinity War (USD 6.9M), Minecraft (USD 6.5M), and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (USD 4.9M). Even more impressively, the film only dipped 20 percent from the previous Thursday, showing incredibly strong word of mouth and sustained interest.

Among all R-rated films, Sinners has also carved out a top spot, delivering the third-highest second Thursday, ahead of The Passion of the Christ and Joker. Only Oppenheimer and Deadpool & Wolverine sit above it in the category with USD 5.6M and USD 9.1M, respectively.

Compared to recent horror outings, too, Sinners is prevailing. Its second Thursday haul far outpaced Jordan Peele’s Nope (USD 1.6M), Us (USD 2M), and even Get Out (USD 2.6M). The film’s stronghold suggests a long and healthy theatrical run, driven by glowing reviews and audience praise.

Set in 1932 Mississippi, Sinners follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return home to rebuild their lives, only to find an ancient supernatural force awaiting them. The film, which premiered on April 3 and was widely released on April 18, has been acclaimed for Coogler’s direction, Ludwig Göransson’s haunting score, and standout performances by Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, and newcomer Miles Caton.

With a worldwide gross rapidly approaching USD 200 million (currently at USD 186M), Sinners further cements the power of Coogler and Jordan’s collaboration. For those unaware, the film marks their fifth project together.

