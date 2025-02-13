Badass Ravi Kumar Day 7 India Trends: Himesh Reshammiya's movie to end week as 2nd best performer, only behind Sanam Teri Kasam

Badass Ravi Kumar is one of the biggest releases in February 2025. Led by Himesh Reshammiya, the musical actioner was released a week ago, on February 7 along with its rivals, Sanam Teri Kasam re-release and Loveyapa. Reshammiya's film has moved past its opening week and going by its decent theatrical run, it is all set to become the second best performer in Hindi markets.

Badass Ravi Kumar Ends Its Opening Week; To Cross Rs 8 Crore On Day 7

Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Musicals, Badass Ravi Kumar has now completed one week while continuing its low-level theatrical run. Going by the trends, Himesh Reshammiya and Kirti Kulhari-starrer is expected to cross Rs 8 crore on second Friday.

Badass Ravi Kumar will emerge as an underperformer at the box office. However, it is already a success for Reshammiya as a producer as he has recovered its budget from non-theatrical sales like tickets, satellite rights, music, and digital platforms. The Badass Ravi Kumar actor will also have theatrical recoveries which would be a cherry on top.

Badass Ravi Kumar To Become Second Best Performer After Sanam Teri Kasam

Directed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravi Kumar became the talk of the town with its massive release. Himesh Reshammiya-starrer is expected to clinch the second position as the top performers at the Hindi box office in its opening week.

Badass Ravi Kumar is right behind Sanam Teri Kasam, which has performed best in the first week of its second innings. The retro parody is, however, followed by Loveyapa, which is lagging behind in the race. The spoof actioner marks Himesh Reshammiya's comeback as an actor after 5 years. He previously acted in Happy Hardy and Heer (2020).

Badass Ravi Kumar In Theaters

