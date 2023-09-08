Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan delivers the 18th bumper opener of his career with Jawan; Most since the year 1990
Jawan directed by Atlee Kumar and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara has taken a blistering start at the box office and Shah Rukh Khan has given yet another bumper opener.
Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others created history on day 1 at the Indian box office as it collected around Rs 63 - 65 crores nett in India on the opening day. The film emerged as Shah Rukh Khan's 18th bumper opener at the box office and his second record opener of the year after Pathaan. Since the 1990s, Shah Rukh Khan is the actor with the most number of bumper openers, followed by Salman Khan with 14, Sunny Deol with 10 and Aamir Khan with 9.
Shah Rukh Khan Gives His 18th Bumper Opener With Jawan; The Highest For An Indian Actor Since The 1990s
The opening note is indicative of the popularity of a star actor. The collections that Jawan has done on the first day are an eye-opener and it goes to show the potential of a mass-appealing commercial entertainers. The Indian box office for Hindi films is well and truly back. The success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Dream Girl 2 and now Jawan within 2 months shows audience's willingness to go to the theatres to get their film fix, instead of totally relying on digital content. The community viewing experience is being preferred more now than ever.
Shah Rukh Khan's 18 Bumper Openers
Shah Rukh Khan has 18 bumper openers at the box office and they are:-
1. Darr
2. Karan Arjun
3. Trimurti
4. Koyla
5. Dil To Pagal Hai
6. Duplicate
7. Dil Se
8. Mohabbatein
9. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
10. Devdas
11. Main Hoon Naa
12. Veer Zaara
13. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
14. Om Shanti Om
15. Chennai Express
16. Happy New Year
17. Pathaan
18. Jawan
About Jawan
A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.
Where And When To Watch Jawan
Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.
