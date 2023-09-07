Jawan Opening Day Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan breaks own record as Atlee directorial earns 66 crores in Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others has created history on day 1 at the Indian box office. The film, as per early estimates, has collected around Rs 65 - 67 crores nett in India on its first day for the Hindi version. These are unheard of numbers for the first day. Pathaan on day 1 had collected slightly over Rs 55 crores and Jawan has taken a comfortable over Rs 10 crore lead. Pathaan released on a non-holiday Wednesday while Jawan has released on Janmashtami.

Jawan Creates History By Collecting Rs 66 Crores Nett In Hindi For The Opening Day In India

Jawan always looked to set records straight and now it has, by a comfortable margin with an opening of around Rs 66 crores. The margin could have been even wider had there not been programming issues due to holdover releases. Regardless, the numbers of Jawan are an eye-opener and it goes to show that the potential of the Hindi movie market is on the rise. Jawan opening to a bumper response was not just for the Hindi version but also the Tamil and Telugu version. As per early estimates, the film has netted an additional Rs 8 - 8.5 crores nett for its dubbed versions, bringing the overall day 1 total to around Rs 74 - 75 crores.

Jawan Global Opening Day Estimates

While it is too early to say how much Jawan has collected on its first day worldwide, a total of over Rs 130 crores gross is assured and what needs to be seen is how much higher. India gross collections of around Rs 90 crores, coupled with an additional atleast Rs 40 crores internationally indicate that Jawan has taken a monstrous start. Shah Rukh Khan with back to back Rs 100 crore worldwide openers with Pathaan and Jawan has marked a remarkable comeback.

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 66 crores Total Rs 66 crores nett on day 1



About Jawan

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you from the 7th of September, 2023.

