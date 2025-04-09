Box Office: Mammootty's Bazooka Box Office boost: Pre-release teaser sparks last-minute ticket rush

When superstar Mammootty decides to strike, it's never quiet, but it's Bazooka-level loud. With just hours to go before the film hits theaters on April 10, the team pulled off a cinematic surprise: a fiery pre-release teaser that has exploded across social media, lighting up fan circles and sparking a last-minute ticket frenzy.

Guess what? The 1-minute-10-second pre-release teaser of Bazooka doesn't just tease, but it grabs attention with its slick, sharp, and undeniably stylish visuals. It’s a montage of raw power and intensity, showcasing Mammootty in top form with killer dialogues and gravity-defying action. Every frame is polished with visual flair, and the mood screams high-octane entertainment, as per the promotional content that has come out so far.

Director Deeno Dennis seems to have locked and loaded every ounce of mass appeal and packaged it with style. Backing him up is cinematographer Nimish Ravi, whose work draws praise for its rich texture and bold framing, making Bazooka look as grand as it feels.

However, Mammootty’s film isn’t the only one arriving on April 10. Two other Malayalam releases are entering the box office arena, making it a thrilling clash.

First up is Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Premalu fame Naslen. This sports-action-comedy, directed by Khalid Rahman, co-stars Anagha Ravi and Noila Francy. With its youthful vibe and fun-packed theme, Alappuzha Gymkhana is already creating a buzz among younger audiences if the digital buzz is anything to go by.

Then there’s Basil Joseph's Maranamass, a dark humor thriller produced by Tovino Thomas. Set during a fateful night on a bus, the film weaves the story of a serial killer amidst a group of quirky, unsuspecting passengers, cutting in between their flashbacks. Promising suspense, dark comedy, and wild twists, this one’s a curveball that’s gathering serious attention online after its trailer arrives.

While Bazooka dominates in star power, both Alappuzha Gymkhana and Maranamass are holding their fort with strong digital traction and impressive YouTube views. Surely most of this could be converted into ticket sales with rave reviews and the further hype the makers will likely build to release promos and promotional activities.

In the end, it’s not just about who arrives loudest but it’s about who stays in the spotlight and commands the box office with unbeatable performance. Let the cinematic war begin.

