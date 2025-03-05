Ajay Devgn, Sharvari, Soha Ali Khan and others rejoice as India beats Australia, making it to Champions Trophy 2025 finals

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, most of us took a pause from work and life to watch the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal match between India and Australia. The nerve-wracking game saw several highs and lows. But eventually, India became victorious and made their way into the finals of the coveted tournament. Soon after, several B-town celebs took to social media and rejoiced the epic win of the Men in Blue.

Singham Again actor Ajay Devgn was among the first to congratulate the Indian men’s cricket team for winning the semifinal match against Australia. He took to his Instagram Stories and expressed, “Into the finals and that too in style! The redemption we wanted from the 2023 WC is complete, and what a way to finish. One step closer to becoming The Champions.”

He was joined by actress Soha Ali Khan who was equally excited to watch the game on her TV. In her note, the Rang De Basanti actress noted, “And that’s how it’s done.” Popular Punjabi actor Ammy Virk watched the match live and enjoyed every bit of it.

On his social media, the Bad Newz actor dropped an image of himself and his friend from the stadium. It was accompanied by a note in which he congratulated the Indian team.

Apart from them, actor Vivek Oberoi also dropped glimpses from the stadium showcasing the team enjoying the victory. In the caption, the Saathiya actor expressed, “Man, the last boundary had my heart just swell with pride. That semi-final win? The sheer rush of it wasn’t just on the field, you could feel it in the stands, and I know millions felt it watching at home too. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Super excited for the finals! Go India.”

Munjya actress Sharvari also took to her social media to celebrate the momentous occasion. She rooted for the Men in Blue and stated, “Woohoo! Let’s bring the trophy home.” She was joined by actress Athiya Shetty who showed red hearts on her husband, cricketer KL Rahul. Sanjay Kapoor also celebrated as India made it through the finals. The final match of Champions Trophy 2025 will take place in Dubai on Sunday, March 9, 2025.