Colleen Hoover’s Verity Starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson Wraps Filming Amid Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Drama

Colleen Hoover has officially conquered Hollywood. With It Ends With Us already hitting theaters in 2024, her psychological thriller Verity is next in line — and it just wrapped filming. Headlined by Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett, the upcoming adaptation promises spine-chilling suspense, a high-profile cast, and a cinematic take on one of Hoover’s darkest novels.

Hoover’s Verity takes a hard turn from her usual romantic fare, diving deep into psychological mystery. The story follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer hired by Jeremy Crawford to finish his injured wife Verity's bestselling book series. But as Lowen begins her work, she uncovers disturbing secrets hidden in Verity’s unfinished autobiography.

In May 2024, Amazon MGM Studios announced the adaptation, and by late that year, Anne Hathaway was cast as the enigmatic Verity Crawford. Soon after, Josh Hartnett joined as Jeremy, while Dakota Johnson was tapped to play Lowen. The cast also includes Ismael Cruz Cordóva and Brady Wagner.

On April 7, 2025, Hoover confirmed filming had wrapped, posting a behind-the-scenes Instagram video featuring Hathaway holding both the Verity book and film script. “And that’s a wrap! Verity movie coming May 2026! Thank you to the entire cast, crew and production teams! And to @annehathaway for this video. Cannot wait for you guys to see this one; it’s gonna be twisted and gorgeous!” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Hoover’s film success hasn’t been without controversy. Her first adaptation, It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively and directed by Justin Baldoni, faced backlash over casting age gaps and character styling. Hoover addressed it directly, noting that the characters had to be aged up for realism. Despite the drama, the film was released in August 2024 and became a major talking point in both fan and critic circles.

Tensions reportedly escalated between director Justin Baldoni and star Blake Lively during production, with creative disagreements over the film’s direction, reshoots, and character portrayal. According to sources close to the project, things got so heated that both parties allegedly considered legal action against each other, citing breaches of contract and unapproved changes to the script.

While neither Baldoni nor Lively has publicly commented on the rumored lawsuits, the fallout has left fans divided — with some speculating that the on-set tensions may have impacted the final cut of the movie.

With Verity officially wrapped and multiple other Hoover adaptations — including Regretting You and Reminders of Him— already in production, it’s clear Hollywood is only getting started with Colleen Hoover. Whether fans are in it for the gut-wrenching romance or the psychological twists, the BookTok-to-big-screen wave is showing no signs of slowing down.

