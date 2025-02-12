Badass Ravi Kumar Day 6 India Box Office: Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva-starrer adds Rs 40 lakh on Wednesday
Badass Ravi Kumar minted Rs 40 lakh on the first Wednesday of its release. Headlined by Himesh Reshammiya, the musical actioner will complete a week tomorrow.
Himesh Reshammiya, who was last seen as an actor in Happy Hardy and Heer (2020), has made his comeback after five years. After romantic drama, he has ventured into the action genre. His musical actioner flick, Badass Ravi Kumar is among the latest releases at the box office. It is the spin-off of The Xpose and Himesh has reprised his role as Ravi Kumar from the 2014 period thriller.
Badass Ravi Kumar Records Rs 40 Lakh On Day 6
Backed by Himesh Reshammiya Musicals, Badass Ravi Kumar is maintaining low-level hold at the box office these days. Touted as '80's type ki picture', the retro actioner experienced 10 percent drop on first Wednesday.
Himesh Reshammiya-starrer collected Rs 40 lakh on the sixth day of its release, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 7.75 crore. It will complete a week of its release tomorrow.
Day-Wise Earnings Of Badass Ravi Kumar Are Mentioned Below:
|Days
|Net Collections In India
|Day 1
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 1.5 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 60 lakh
|Day 5
|Rs 50 lakh
|Day 6
|Rs 40 lakh
|Total
|Rs 7.75 crore
Himesh Reshammiya Strikes Gold As A Producer
Despite the underwhelming performance of Badass Ravi Kumar at the box office, Himesh Reshammiya has already won as a producer. Reshammiya has recovered the entire budget of the parody actioner from ticket sales, digital platforms, music, and satellite rights. Theatrical recoveries would be an add-on to its final revenue.
Badass Ravi Kumar also stars Prabhudeva, Kirti Kulhari, Johnny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra. The makers deciding to do extensive promotions on social media with its posters, songs, memes, and dialogues have also contributed to its immense hype.
Badass Ravi Kumar In Theaters
Badass Ravi Kumar is running in theaters near you.
