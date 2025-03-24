Chhaava Box Office India Day 39: Vicky Kaushal's film based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj nets Rs 1.25 crore; inches closer to finish line

Chhaava has earned Rs 1.25 crore net business on sixth Monday at the Hindi box office. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical actioner is headlined by Vicky Kaushal.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Mar 24, 2025  |  10:31 PM IST |  3.6K
Picture courtesy: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Chhaava refused to slow down its roar at the box office. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical actioner has set new benchmarks for the upcoming releases in Bollywood. Led by Vicky Kaushal, the film based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has entered its sixth week with pride and honour.

Chhaava Fetches Rs 1.25 Crore On 6th Monday

Maddock Films' production, Chhaava has been maintaining good hold at the box office in its sixth week. The historical drama earned Rs 1.25 crore net business on sixth Monday. This comes after Laxman Utekar's latest directorial collected Rs 9.25 crore in the sixth weekend. The film has not been impacted by the Indian Premier League's fever.

Chhaava collected Rs 499 crore in four weeks at the box office. In the fifth week, the earnings of the film stood at Rs 30.50 crore. The cume collection of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer now stands at Rs 540 crore.

Net India Collections Of Chhaava Are Mentioned Below:

Weeks/Days   Net India Collections 
Week 1 Rs 209 crore
Week 2 Rs 171 crore
Week 3 Rs 81 crore
Week 4 Rs 38 crore
Week 5 Rs 30.50 crore
Sixth Friday Rs 2 crore
Sixth Saturday Rs 3.5 crore
Sixth Sunday Rs 3.75 crore
Sixth Monday Rs 1.25 crore
Total Rs 540 crore

Chhaava Requires Rs 10 Crore To Reach Its Finish Line

Chhaava, which will close its curtains soon, needs to have Rs 10 crore more to be able to reach its finish line. The historical actioner is expecting to touch Rs 550 crore plus in its theatrical run. Going by its phenomenal run, Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna's film has the potential to achieve this feat.

Adapted from Marathi novel, Chava, the blockbuster film produced by Dinesh Vijan is the highest grosser of 2025 in Bollywood so far.

Chhaava In Cinemas 

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Latest Articles