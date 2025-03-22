Chhaava Box Office India Day 37: Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna's film nets Rs 2.5 crore; remains unaffected by IPL opening

Chhaava has been a talk of the town for more than a month. It has been receiving praises for its critical reception and box office performance both. After its remarkable performance for more than five weeks, the historical actioner is continuing its run proudly in the sixth weekend.

Chhaava Adds Rs 2.5 Crore On Sixth Saturday

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava collected Rs 2.5 crore net business in India on sixth Saturday. It witnessed a jump of Rs 75 lakh from yesterday. Chhaava fetched Rs 528.55 crore in five weeks of its theatrical run. On sixth Friday, it earned Rs 1.75 crore net business at the box office.

The cume collection of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer now stands at Rs 532.8 crore at the Hindi box office.

Net India Collections Of Chhaava Are Mentioned Below:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 209 crore Week 2 Rs 171 crore Week 3 Rs 81 crore Week 4 Rs 38 crore Week 5 Rs 29.55 crore Sixth Friday Rs 1.75 crore Sixth Saturday Rs 2.5 crore Total Rs 532.8 crore

Chhaava Remains Unaffected With IPL

Earlier, it was predicted that Chhaava's performance will be affected with the arrival of the Indian Premier League on Saturday. However, Laxman Utekar's latest helmer has remained unaffected with the opening day of the IPL.

Chhaava is currently running parallel to The Diplomat and Tumko Meri Kasam at the box office. Having a target of Rs 550 crore plus, it is inching closer to its finish line. Based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the historical drama has emerged the third highest grossing movie of Bollywood.

Advertisement

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.