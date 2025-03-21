Chhaava Box Office India Day 36: Vicky Kaushal's film about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj nets Rs 3 crore on sixth Friday

Chhaava has changed the box office game during its theatrical run. Released on February 14, 2025, the historical actioner has emerged as blockbuster while remaining the top performer at the box office. Chhaava has crossed Rs 530 crore in 36 days. Let's take a look at how it performed on sixth Friday.

Chhaava Adds Rs 3 Crore To Its Business On 6th Friday

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has had a phenomenal run at the box office. The historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna has earned Rs 3 crore net in India on sixth Friday, bringing its cume collection to Rs 531.55 crore.

Chhaava opened at Rs 209 crore in the first week, followed by Rs 171 crore in the second week. In the third week, it earned Rs 81 crore. The historical drama based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj fetched Rs 38 crore and Rs 29.55 crore on fourth and fifth weeks respectively.

Net India Collections Of Chhaava Are Mentioned Below:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 209 crore Week 2 Rs 171 crore Week 3 Rs 81 crore Week 4 Rs 38 crore Week 5 Rs 29.55 crore Sixth Friday Rs 3 crore Total Rs 531.55 crore

Chhaava Falls Prey To Piracy

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has been leaked online and fallen prey to piracy. The pirated version of Vicky Kaushal's headliner was illegally circulated across 1,818 links on the internet. The Mumbai Police has filed a case against the unauthorized distribution of the movie.

Maddock Films has appointed an anti-piracy agency called August Entertainment Pvt Ltd. CEO Shri Rajat Rahul Haksar has lodged the complaint regarding the piracy issues.

Chhaava In Cinemas

