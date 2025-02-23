Chhaava Day 10 Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's monstrous HIT affected by India vs Pakistan match; makes Rs 39 crore on 2nd Sunday

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, is ripping the box office apart. The movie, based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is trending very well and successfully faced a new hurdle today: the India vs. Pakistan cricket match.

Chhaava collects Rs 39 crore on Day 10; storms past Rs 300 crore mark

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Chhaava showed a firm hold on its second Sunday and collected in the range of Rs 38-40 crore. Though the collections were impacted by the cricket match between the two great rivals, India and Pakistan, today, they still managed to record a massive day. With such a terrific hold, Chhaava marked its entry into the Rs 300 crore club in just 10 days.

Currently, it stands at Rs 309 crore net at the Indian box office. Chhaava is now Vicky Kaushal's biggest grosser of his career. It also emerged as the highest-grossing period drama from Bollywood. The movie will continue to attract the audience for a couple of weeks, at least until Eid 2025, when Salman Khan’s Sikandar arrives in cinemas.

Day-Wise collections of Chhaava are as follows:

Days Net India Box Office Day 1 Rs 28.50 crore Day 2 Rs 34 crore Day 3 Rs 44 crore Day 4 Rs 23 crore Day 5 Rs 24.5 crore Day 6 Rs 30 crore Day 7 Rs 21 crore Day 8 Rs 23 crore Day 9 Rs 42 crore Day 10 Rs 39 crore Total Rs 309 crore

Chhaava in cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.