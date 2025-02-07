Companion Worldwide Box Office Week 1: Hollywood's genre-bending thriller is a SUCCESS STORY; USD 10 million budgeted movie to go past USD 20 million over 2nd weekend

Drew Hancock’s Companion is proving to be an unprecedented box office success, surpassing expectations in its first week. The sci-fi thriller, made on a humble budget of USD 10 million, has grossed an impressive USD 18 million worldwide in its opening week. A significant portion of this gross—nearly USD 13 million—came from the domestic market, highlighting strong audience interest.

Released by Warner Bros. Pictures on January 31, Companion has drawn widespread acclaim from critics who appreciated the film’s gripping narrative, eerie atmosphere, and captivating performances. Starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, the film follows a couple on a weekend getaway with friends at a remote cabin, only for the trip to turn into a nightmare when they discover one of the guests is a companion robot. The supporting cast includes Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend.

Despite competition from other releases, Companion has built strong word-of-mouth, which the makers are depending on to help the movie sustain momentum at the ticket windows. The film is projected to cross USD 20 million by the end of its second weekend, setting it on course for a solid theatrical run. Early projections suggest a worldwide closing of around USD 35 million, more than triple the film’s production budget.

If Companion manages to hold up at the box office in the coming weeks, it could exceed expectations and push past its current projections. With its genre-bending storytelling and enduring buzz, the film is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most profitable endeavors.

Advertisement

As audiences continue to discover the Companion, its second-weekend performance will be crucial in determining its long-term box office trajectory. Did we manage to convince you to catch the action in theaters near you?