Coolie North America Collections: Rajinikanth's movie SHATTERS RECORDS with USD 2.9 million gross from premieres alone

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth is having a bumper first day at the box office worldwide. It has been Coolie-Mania all around. Kollywood records have been broken by a margin, despite the high-profile clash with War 2. While the numbers are excellent everywhere, they are best in North America. The film has amassed USD 2.9 million from premieres alone, and that is around USD 1 million higher than the previous record-holder, Rajinikanth's own Kabali.

Coolie Smashes USD 2.9 Million In North America For Premieres; Day 1 Will Comfortably Be Around USD 4 Million

The day 1 collections of Coolie look to be over USD 1 million, setting it up well for an opening day of USD 4 million. With good weekend advances, the movie has bright chances to end up as the highest grossing Tamil movie of all time in this region. The word of mouth of the movie is just about average but the huge opening and excellent advances should take it comfortably to the finish line.

Coolie's Global Opening Is Pegged At Over Rs 150 Crore Gross; Sets All Time Kollywood Record

The global day 1 estimation of Coolie is pegged at around Rs 160 crore gross. The final day 1 collections will be shared officially, tomorrow. A Rs 400 crore extended global weekend can't be discounted with the way things are going for the Rajinikanth movie. The actor has yet again proven his strong initial pull. Even after 50 years, he is able to get audiences to theatres, and not just the Tamil audiences but also the other language audiences.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has also, yet again proven that the fanbase that he enjoys as a director is second to probably just SS Rajamouli. Lokesh's frequency of films, which is much better than Rajamouli, keeps him in contention to even claim the top spot. Yes, based on the feedback, there's a lot of scope for improvement. Coolie, despite the record opening, may find itself unable to reach the kind of number that it could and should have reached, in its lifetime.

Coolie In Theatres

