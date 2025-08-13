Coolie Final North America Premiere Advance Bookings: Rajinikanth starrer shatters records with USD 2.5 million pre-sales

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth has started shattering records at the North America box office, and the first show of the movie has not even begun. The movie has already crossed the premiere collections of Kabali in presales, to become the highest opening Kollywood movie in the region.

Coolie Ends Presales With USD 2.5 Million At The North America Box Office

Based on the tracking data provided by 'Venky Box Office', Coolie has ended its North America premiere advances grossing USD 2.485 million. The total tickets sold for the movie has crossed 100,000 and that is simply insane. The capacities are among the highest that we've ever seen for an Indian film in this region. A 3.5 million premiere plus day 1 is more or less locked, for the giant. This is despite releasing alongside a film as anticipated as War 2, which has all of the high performing screens to itself.

If Coolie gets a good theatrical reception, it will not just emerge as the highest grossing Kollywood film in North America, but it will also breach the USD 10 million mark. At around USD 7.5 million, it will breakeven and the only way Coolie won't hit USD 7.5 million is if its content gets completely rejected.

The Global Day 1 Collections Of Coolie Will Be The Highest For A Kollywood Movie

The day 1 global collections of Coolie look to be around Rs 150 crore. These are not simply terrific numbers, they are record-breaking numbers. Superstar Rajinikanth, at the age of 74, is showing that he can not just pull crowds to theatres, but he can create a global frenzy. This is his 50th year in films and Lokesh Kanagaraj has made sure that the golden jubilee celebrations are memorable.

Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj Have Already Started Work On Their Next

Rajinikanth is already shooting for his next, Jailer 2. As for Lokesh, he has already started work on Kaithi 2. His film after Kaithi 2 is with Aamir Khan and that is going to be a superhero film.

