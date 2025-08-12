Coolie smashes Kabali's record: Rajinikanth starrer zooms past USD 2 million in North America Box Office already

Rajinikanth's Coolie is tearing the box office apart with its historic advance booking. The Tamil movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is rewriting records at the North American ticket window.

Coolie scripts history; crosses USD 2 million mark in North American pre-sales

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Coolie has smashed the long-standing premiere day record of Rajinikanth’s own Kabali at the North American box office, that too, with its advance booking alone. For the unversed, Kabali ruled the charts among the biggest North American premiere day openers for a Tamil film since 2016. It scored around USD 1.9 million in its paid previews, which remained untouched till the arrival of Thalaivar’s 171st outing.

Coolie has crossed the USD 2 million mark with its pre-sales alone, with two days still to go. That's a huge feat, to say the least. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is now holding the biggest premiere day record in North America. Currently standing at USD 2.15 million, the movie is expected to see another big surge on its final day of advance. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on.

Coolie smashes USD 1.85 million alone in the USA

Talking about its USA premiere advance sales alone, Coolie has already crossed the USD 1.85 million mark by selling nearly 75,000 tickets across 1725 plus shows in 522 locations.

The movie is releasing in both Tamil and Telugu versions in the international markets. Coolie registered a jump of over USD 200K in North America, with both versions registering a solid surge of USD 100K, separately. As of now, AMC Cinemas has only opened advance booking for limited shows. The full-fledged pre-sales will be open by tomorrow, a day before the premieres.

Coolie set for a historic opening worldwide

Coolie is all set to record the career-best opening for Rajinikanth. It is also witnessing a superb advance in other territories, including its home market. With two days still in hand, the movie has smashed over Rs 85 crore of pre-sales at the worldwide box office for the opening weekend, of which around Rs 50 crore advance came from the International markets. The opening day pre-bookings have already surpassed the Rs 60 crore mark globally.

Coolie is releasing in cinemas on August 14, 2025, worldwide. Tickets can be booked now.

