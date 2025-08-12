Pinkvilla Predicts: Opening day Hindi net box office collections for War 2, Coolie, Param Sundari, Baaghi 4, Jolly LLB 3 and more

The Hindi box office is set for an exhilarating lineup of films in 2025 that features high-octane action, romantic comedies, and gripping courtroom dramas. At Pinkvilla, we’re analysing the buzz of the films and predicting the opening day India net Hindi collections for some of the most anticipated releases. Below, we analyze the opening day potential of War 2, Param Sundari, Coolie, Jolly LLB 3, Baaghi 4, Dhurandhar, and The Raja Saab, arranged in order of their release dates.

The Day 1 India Net Hindi Prediction For Upcoming Indian Movies Is As Under

1. War 2: Rs 35.00 Crore to Rs 37.00 Crore (Release Date: August 14, 2025)

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. Starring Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, the film promises explosive action and a gripping narrative. The original War took a record start of over Rs 50 crore, but considering a non-holiday release, and a box office clash with Coolie, we predict a robust opening of Rs 35.00 crore to Rs 37.00 crore in Hindi. Hrithik’s star power, Jr NTR’s pan-India appeal, and YRF’s premium format release should drive strong footfalls in urban centers.

2. Coolie: Rs 4.00 Crore to Rs 4.50 Crore (Release Date: August 14, 2025)

Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a Tamil action-drama with a Hindi dubbed version aiming to capture the superstar’s North Indian fanbase. Featuring Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir and Upendra in supporting roles, the film is set for a high-profile clash with War 2. While Rajinikanth’s star power is immense, his recent Hindi dubbed films like Jailer and Vettaiyan have not been able to make their presence amply felt. But things are very different for Coolie, which is showing some excellent advance booking signs. We predict a Hindi opening of Rs 4.00 crore to Rs 4.50 crore net. On an all-India level, Coolie has taken a very comfortable lead over its release rival.

3. Param Sundari: Rs 10.00 Crore to Rs 11.00 Crore (Release Date: August 29, 2025)

Param Sundari is a romantic comedy directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. It stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. Set against Kerala’s scenic backwaters, the film promises laughter, chaos, and a cross-cultural love story. With strong urban appeal and a potential hit music album, we predict an opening of Rs 10.00 crore to Rs 11.00 crore net.

4. Baaghi 4: Rs 8.00 Crore (Release Date: September 5, 2025)

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi series continues with Baaghi 4, an action-packed entertainer produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The franchise used to have a loyal fanbase, but the same can't be said now. The mixed reception to the first teaser is slightly alarming but the movie still seems to have things going for it, to ensure Tiger Shroff's biggest solo opener post-pandemic. Pinkvilla predicts an opening day of Rs 8.00 crore net as things stand.

5. Jolly LLB 3: Rs 20.00 Crore to Rs 22.00 Crore (Release Date: September 19, 2025)

The Jolly LLB franchise returns with Subhash Kapoor’s third installment, featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in a hilarious courtroom showdown. Jolly LLB 2 opened at around Rs 12 crore in 2017, and based on the exceptional first promo, we expect Jolly LLB 3 to open at Rs 20.00 crore to Rs 22.00 crore net. Its blend of satire and relatability will drive footfalls across urban and single-screen theaters.

6. Dhurandhar: Rs 21.50 Crore to Rs 22.50 Crore (Release Date: December 5, 2025)

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt among many other loved actors, is a high octane espionage thriller. The movie clashes with The Raja Saab and Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's untitled next. We estimate an opening of Rs 21.50 crore to Rs 22.50 crore net, making it the most preferred movie option of December 5.

7. The Raja Saab: Rs 10.00 Crore to Rs 12.00 Crore (Release Date: December 5, 2025)

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is a romantic-action-horror film with a Hindi dubbed version, banking on Prabhas' familiarity among Hindi movie audiences. Co-starring Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Sanjay Dutt, the film looks to take a modest Rs 10.00 crore to Rs 12.00 crore net start. It will most likely be the second most preferred Hindi movie option for the day it releases on.

The Opening Day India Net Hindi Prediction For The Abovementioned Movies Is As Under

Release dates (2025) Movies Day 1 Prediction: India Net (Hindi) August 14 War 2 Rs 35.00 crore to Rs 37.00 crore August 14 Coolie Rs 4.00 crore to Rs 4.50 crore August 29 Param Sundari Rs 10.00 to Rs 11.00 crore September 5 Baaghi 4 Rs 8.00 crore September 19 Jolly LLB 3 Rs 20.00 to Rs 22.00 crore December 5 The Raja Saab Rs 10.00 crore to Rs 12.00 crore December 5 Dhurandhar Rs 21.50 crore to Rs 22.50 crore

