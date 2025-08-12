EXCLUSIVE: War 2 end-credit details revealed EXCLUSIVE: Chak De India director makes a comeback with Kartik Aaryan Box Office: Coolie scores advance of Rs 50 crore already War 2 screen count revealed! EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar team gear up for last schedule EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 teaser on Independence Day EXCLUSIVE: 3 actresses with Ayushmann Khurrana Decoding Coolie v/s War 2 box office clash EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik v/s NTR dance face off reserved for big screen YRF set to make 275 crore profit with Saiyaara

Pinkvilla Predicts: Opening day Hindi net box office collections for War 2, Coolie, Param Sundari, Baaghi 4, Jolly LLB 3 and more

The theatres are going to be buzzing with big movies in the last few months of 2025, from War 2 to Jolly LLB 3. Pinkvilla predicts their India opening day number in Hindi.

By Rishil Jogani
Updated on Aug 12, 2025  |  06:38 PM IST |  34K
Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi
War 2 looks to take the biggest Bollywood movie start of 2025; Jolly LLB 3 Teaser shows promise (Credit: YRF, Star Studios)

The Hindi box office is set for an exhilarating lineup of films in 2025 that features high-octane action, romantic comedies, and gripping courtroom dramas. At Pinkvilla, we’re analysing the buzz of the films and predicting the opening day India net Hindi collections for some of the most anticipated releases. Below, we analyze the opening day potential of War 2, Param Sundari, Coolie, Jolly LLB 3, Baaghi 4, Dhurandhar, and The Raja Saab, arranged in order of their release dates.

The Day 1 India Net Hindi Prediction For Upcoming Indian Movies Is As Under

1. War 2: Rs 35.00 Crore to Rs 37.00 Crore (Release Date: August 14, 2025)

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. Starring Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, the film promises explosive action and a gripping narrative. The original War took a record start of over Rs 50 crore, but considering a non-holiday release, and a box office clash with Coolie, we predict a robust opening of Rs 35.00 crore to Rs 37.00 crore in Hindi. Hrithik’s star power, Jr NTR’s pan-India appeal, and YRF’s premium format release should drive strong footfalls in urban centers.

2. Coolie: Rs 4.00 Crore to Rs 4.50 Crore (Release Date: August 14, 2025)

Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a Tamil action-drama with a Hindi dubbed version aiming to capture the superstar’s North Indian fanbase. Featuring Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir and Upendra in supporting roles, the film is set for a high-profile clash with War 2. While Rajinikanth’s star power is immense, his recent Hindi dubbed films like Jailer and Vettaiyan have not been able to make their presence amply felt. But things are very different for Coolie, which is showing some excellent advance booking signs. We predict a Hindi opening of Rs 4.00 crore to Rs 4.50 crore net. On an all-India level, Coolie has taken a very comfortable lead over its release rival.

3. Param Sundari: Rs 10.00 Crore to Rs 11.00 Crore (Release Date: August 29, 2025)

Param Sundari is a romantic comedy directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. It stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. Set against Kerala’s scenic backwaters, the film promises laughter, chaos, and a cross-cultural love story. With strong urban appeal and a potential hit music album, we predict an opening of Rs 10.00 crore to Rs 11.00 crore net.

4. Baaghi 4: Rs 8.00 Crore (Release Date: September 5, 2025)

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi series continues with Baaghi 4, an action-packed entertainer produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The franchise used to have a loyal fanbase, but the same can't be said now. The mixed reception to the first teaser is slightly alarming but the movie still seems to have things going for it, to ensure Tiger Shroff's biggest solo opener post-pandemic. Pinkvilla predicts an opening day of Rs 8.00 crore net as things stand.

5. Jolly LLB 3: Rs 20.00 Crore to Rs 22.00 Crore (Release Date: September 19, 2025)

The Jolly LLB franchise returns with Subhash Kapoor’s third installment, featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in a hilarious courtroom showdown. Jolly LLB 2 opened at around Rs 12 crore in 2017, and based on the exceptional first promo, we expect Jolly LLB 3 to open at Rs 20.00 crore to Rs 22.00 crore net. Its blend of satire and relatability will drive footfalls across urban and single-screen theaters.

6. Dhurandhar: Rs 21.50 Crore to Rs 22.50 Crore (Release Date: December 5, 2025) 

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt among many other loved actors, is a high octane espionage thriller. The movie clashes with The Raja Saab and Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's untitled next. We estimate an opening of Rs 21.50 crore to Rs 22.50 crore net, making it the most preferred movie option of December 5. 

7. The Raja Saab: Rs 10.00 Crore to Rs 12.00 Crore (Release Date: December 5, 2025)

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is a romantic-action-horror film with a Hindi dubbed version, banking on Prabhas' familiarity among Hindi movie audiences. Co-starring Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Sanjay Dutt, the film looks to take a modest Rs 10.00 crore to Rs 12.00 crore net start. It will most likely be the second most preferred Hindi movie option for the day it releases on.

The Opening Day India Net Hindi Prediction For The Abovementioned Movies Is As Under

Release dates (2025)

Movies

Day 1 Prediction: India Net (Hindi)

August 14

War 2

Rs 35.00 crore to Rs 37.00 crore

August 14

Coolie

Rs 4.00 crore to Rs 4.50 crore

August 29

 Param Sundari Rs 10.00 to Rs 11.00 crore

September 5

 Baaghi 4 Rs 8.00 crore

September 19

 Jolly LLB 3 Rs 20.00 to Rs 22.00 crore

December 5

The Raja Saab

Rs 10.00 crore to Rs 12.00 crore

December 5

Dhurandhar

Rs 21.50 crore to Rs 22.50 crore

