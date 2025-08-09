Box Office: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie aims to be the second widest release after 2.0 for a Tamil origin film in Hindi

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring , with a bunch of other massive Indian film actors like Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and others, is all set to hit theatres on 14th August, with North American premieres from the 13th of August. The movie's hype is not just restricted to the Southern states of India but there is ample hype in the North as well. The North India distributor of Coolie, Pen Marudhar, is trying its best to get the second widest release for a Tamil movie in the Hindi belt, after Rajinikanth's own 2.0.

Coolie Targets The 2nd Widest Release For A Kollywood Movie In Hindi Belt, Only Behind 2.0

There are striking differences in 2.0 and Coolie due to which a release size as wide as the former is not practically possible for the latter. First and foremost, 2.0 was a solo release while Coolie is clashing with Bollywood's biggest release of the year, War 2. 2.0 was a sequel to one of the most loved Tamil movies in the Hindi belt, and above that, it had an a-list Hindi movie star, Akshay Kumar, in a prominent role. Coolie has Aamir Khan but his role is not expected to be as prominent as Akshay Kumar in 2.0, for neutral Hindi film audiences to give the movie a definite chance purely on the actor's name. Also, one must not ignore the fact that holdover titles are still doing extremely well, with Mahavatar Narsimha showing the best hold. This animated movie presented by Hombale Films will be in contention to get good screens, even in its fourth week.

Coolie Targets A Wide Release In The Hindi Belt, Despite A Competitor As Able As War 2

Coolie targets a screen count of over 1000, but the exact number can't be confirmed. The booking of screens and other negotiations are still going on as you read this. Both YRF and Pen Marudhar are aggressive distributors who know what's best for their film. Regardless of the behind the scenes battle for good India-wide exhibition, the movie with the better word of mouth will eventually get the screens and shows that they deserve. There is nothing that is as powerful as word of mouth. We have seen in the last month itself, with Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha, that movies with less screens than their potential on the opening day, can get more screens through the course of their run.

