Ever since the announcement, Crew has been in the news as the makers pulled off a coup by getting together the trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. With 3 days to go for the release, the film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 32 seconds (123 minutes, 32 seconds). The film is seeing a global release by Pen Marudhar.

Crew to release on 2500 screens in India

As per early trends, Crew is targeting a release on about 2500 screens in India, and another 1000 screens in the international market. The film is releasing with reasonable buzz as the song ‘Naina’ has worked in a big way with the target audience, whereas the teaser and trailer also fetched a decent response from the audience the film is catering to. The advance bookings for this Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon film opened on Wednesday morning and has fetched a fair response so far.

As on Wednesday at 1.30 PM, Crew has sold approx. 3700 tickets in the top three multiplex chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis. The movement early in the day shows that there is an interest in the audience for the film and it's not about continuing with the momentum. The target for Crew will be to score an overall advance in the range of 35,000 to 45,000 tickets in the national chains, as that will secure a start around the Rs 7 - 8 crore mark.

Advertisement

Crew targets an opening of Rs 7 crore plus in India

The first day will have better walk-ins than a normal Friday due to the Good Friday holiday in metros and if the reports are positive, the night shows will see a good spike in business. From the early response, a 7-crore plus opening will lay the platform for growth over the weekend for Crew and the film is on track to fetch that start. This can go higher too with better reports from the audience on the day of release.

The business of Crew will come in majorly from the metros as the trailer and story-telling pattern focuses on getting audiences primarily from the top 8 cities. The biggest USP of Crew at the moment is the star-cast padded with a hit song, which will give it a reasonable start, and it's then on the content to do the talking and take the film towards the success mark. Crew has an open run until the two Eid releases arrive on April 10, which gives it enough time to trend and attain success status. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Decoding the economics of Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn starrer budget, box office, verdict and more