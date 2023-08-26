Gadar 2 3rd Saturday Box Office: Sunny Deol film crosses KGF 2 Hindi lifetime; Netts a phenomenal Rs 12 crores

Anil Sharma's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and others had a phenomenal 2nd Saturday at the Indian box office. The film grew by around 75 percent on third Saturday compared to third Friday as it collected around Rs 11.25 - 12.25 crores nett. It is possible for the film to match Dream Girl 2's numbers on Sunday and if that happens, it shall be a remarkable feat. Gadar 2 has officially crossed the nett collections of KGF Chaper 2's Hindi version and now the only 2 films in its sight are Baahubali 2 and Pathaan.

Gadar 2 Has Crossed KGF 2's India Nett Collections For The Hindi Language In 16 Days Straight.

Gadar 2 released alongside OMG 2 and now it is sharing screens with Dream Girl 2. Despite all the competition that it is facing, it is swiftly moving towards the Rs 500 crore nett India mark. Gadar 2 has proven that it is possible for a film to do historic business even with significant competition. The Hindi heartland has propelled the business of the film and had Mumbai, East and South circuits contributed more, it would have been a certain all time grosser. Regardless, the film is an all time blockbuster and one of the most profitable Indian films ever made.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Gadar 2 In India Is As Under

Day Nett Box Office Collection India 1 Rs 39 crores 2 Rs 42 crores 3 Rs 51.50 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 55.50 crores 6 Rs 32 crores 7 Rs 223 crores 8 Rs 20 crores 9 Rs 31.5 crores 10 Rs 38 crores 11 Rs 13.5 crores 12 Rs 12 crores 13 Rs 10 crores 14 Rs 8.5 crores 15 Rs 6.75 crores 16 Rs 11.25 - 12.25 crores Total Rs 433.50 crores in 16 days

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you now.

