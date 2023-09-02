Gadar 2 4th Friday India Box Office: Sunny Deol film crosses Rs 480 crores nett in 22 days

Anil Sharma's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and others had collected Rs 475.75 crores nett after 3 weeks in India. The film has carried on the momentum even in the fourth week with collections in the range of Rs 4.30 - 4.50 crores nett on 4th Friday. The growth over the weekend and hold till Thursday shall ensure that the film comes close to or enters the Rs 500 crores club till the release of Jawan.

Gadar 2 Has Had A Historic Run At The Box Office In India So Far

Gadar 2 has had a dream run in theatres of India. The film has broken records in the Indian heartland but has been slightly pulled down by performance in the south and east India. Regardless, what Gadar 2 has been able to do so far is historic and it is a certified all time blockbuster. The film has done reasonably well in the overseas too as it has collected slightly over 7 million dollars. The worldwide gross total of Gadar 2 after 22 days stands at around Rs 640 crores. It is the second highest Indian grosser of 2023 worldwide after Pathaan.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Gadar 2 In India Is As Under

Day Nett Box Office Collection India 1 Rs 39 crores 2 Rs 42 crores 3 Rs 51.50 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 55.50 crores 6 Rs 32.50 crores 7 Rs 22.25 crores 8 Rs 20 crores 9 Rs 32 crores 10 Rs 38.25 crores 11 Rs 13.5 crores 12 Rs 12 crores 13 Rs 10 crores 14 Rs 8.5 crores 15 Rs 6.75 crores 16 Rs 12 crores 17 Rs 16 crores 18 Rs 4.50 crores 19 Rs 5 crores 20 Rs 8.5 crores 21 Rs 8 crores 22 Rs 4.40 crores Total Rs 480.15 crores in 22 days

Watch the Gadar 2 trailer

Advertisement

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you now.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 3 Weeks Box Office: Sunny Deol film targets all time records; Collects Rs 476 crores in 21 days