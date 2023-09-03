Gadar 2 4th Saturday Box Office: Sunny Deol's actioner grows by 30 percent; Collects Rs 5.50 crores on day 23

Anil Sharma's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and others crossed Rs 480 crores at the India box office on its fourth Friday and to build on it, the film has added another Rs 5.5 crores nett on its fourth Saturday. The growth from Friday is around 27 - 30 percent. The percentage was slightly affected due to the India Pakistan cricket match. The film will have collected around Rs 492 crores by the end of its fourth Sunday and then it will have 3 days after which Jawan will take over the reigns.

Gadar 2 Is Set To Enter The Rs 500 Crore Nett India Mark At The Box Office

Gadar 2 will be entering the Rs 500 crore nett India mark by the end of its fourth week or start of the fifth week. It will become only the second Hindi origin film after Pathaan to enter this coveted club. With successes at frequent intervals for the Hindi Film Industry, it seems like the industry is well and truly back. There are numerous biggies that are set to light up the silver screens in the weeks to come. It won't at all be surprising if 2023 becomes the highest grossing year for Bollywood.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Gadar 2 In India Is As Under

Day Nett Box Office Collection India 1 Rs 39 crores 2 Rs 42 crores 3 Rs 51.50 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 55.50 crores 6 Rs 32.50 crores 7 Rs 22.25 crores 8 Rs 20 crores 9 Rs 32 crores 10 Rs 38.25 crores 11 Rs 13.5 crores 12 Rs 12 crores 13 Rs 10 crores 14 Rs 8.5 crores 15 Rs 6.75 crores 16 Rs 12 crores 17 Rs 16 crores 18 Rs 4.50 crores 19 Rs 5 crores 20 Rs 8.5 crores 21 Rs 8 crores 22 Rs 4.40 crores 23 Rs 5.50 crores Total Rs 485.65 crores in 23 days

Watch the Gadar 2 trailer

Advertisement

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you now.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 4th Friday India Box Office: Sunny Deol film crosses Rs 480 crores nett in 22 days