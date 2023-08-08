Gadar 2 Advance Booking Update: Sunny Deol led Anil Sharma film sells 86000 tickets in top national chains

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, directed by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma is all set to release in theatres in 3 days. The film has gained a lot of momentum prior to release and is set to take a flying start. While the advance bookings in plexes are excellent, they are practically bumper outside the plexes. The b and c centres are posing the best advances since Pathaan. Gadar 2 is facing slight programming issues since since there are numerous other films releasing over the weekend and of course there is a strong holdover release that is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues Has Already Sold 86000 Tickets In Top 3 National Chains, 3 Days Prior To Its Release

Gadar 2 has sold a massive 86000 tickets in top 3 national chains as at 12 noon on 8th August, 2023. PVR is leading among national chains with a total of 37000 tickets already sold. Inox is not too far behind with 29000 tickets. Cinepolis has also accounted for around 20000 tickets. These numbers compare well with 30 crore plus openers like Sanju and Brahmastra. The two differences are the difference in average ticket prices of all the 3 films and the fact that the Sunny Deol starrer is comfortably leading outside top national chains.

Gadar 2 Marks The Comeback Of Sunny Deol The Actor And Anil Sharma The Director

Both Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma have had a dry run at the movies for quite a while. Gadar 2's advances are heartening and a success is nothing but assured for the celebrated duo. The cost of production is very much in check, thus not overburdening the producers or anyone in the value chain. On the footfalls front, even a total of 1 crore tickets will be a big win for the makers of Gadar 2.

Watch the Gadar 2: The Katha Continues Trailer:

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you from the 11th of August, 2023. Advance bookings for the film are now open.

