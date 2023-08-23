Gadar 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol starrer enters Rs 400 crore club in 13 days; Emerges 2nd fastest Hindi film

Anil Sharma's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and others has finally entered the Rs 400 crore nett India club. The film has entered the Rs 400 crore nett India club in only 13 days, making it the second quickest for a Hindi origin film after Pathaan. It is still doing very steady business over the weekdays in its second week and seeing the trend, it looks very likely to be entering the Rs 500 crore nett India club. It is to be noted that Gadar 2 released alongside a reasonably big film like OMG 2 and had it released solo, we could have had the film do more than what it has, after 13 days. The film is not facing any capacity issues in week 2 but it did face it over the extended first weekend, where it could have easily done higher business.

Gadar 2 Is A Massive Money Spinner For Its Producers And Investors

Gadar 2 is most likely to remain the box office leader in its third week as well unless Dream Girl 2 really gets going to steal the thunder from it. What Gadar 2 has achieved in limited financial resources is extra-ordinary. Made at a budget of roughly Rs 80 crores, it is heading towards the Rs 500 crore nett mark. The producers have already made handsome profits from non-theatrical revenue sources and with a global theatrical share of roughly Rs 275 crores or more (estimates), the total profit can be in the north of Rs 300 crores, to be shared by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Gadar 2 In India Is As Under

Day Nett Box Office Collection India 1 Rs 39 crores 2 Rs 42 crores 3 Rs 51.50 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 55.50 crores 6 Rs 32 crores 7 Rs 223 crores 8 Rs 20 crores 9 Rs 31.5 crores 10 Rs 38 crores 11 Rs 13.5 crores 12 Rs 12 crores 13 Rs 10.5 crores (expected) Total Rs 406.5 crores in 13 days

Advertisement

Watch the Gadar 2 trailer

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you now.

ALSO READ: Ram Gopal Varma heaps praise on Gadar 2 cast; ‘Films of 60 plus old heroes doing 60 plus old characters…’