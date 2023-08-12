Gadar 2 Day 2 Box Office India: Sunny Deol's mass-entertainer grows after bumper opening; Netts Rs 42 crores

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues directed by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Manish Wadhwa is the sequel to the all time blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film took a bumper opening at the Indian box office as it collected around Rs 39 crores nett on day 1. On the second day, the film saw very good growth in national multiplexes across India while it dropped in a few mass centers after a historic first day. The growth in national chains comfortably made up for the drops in mass centers. The Sunny Deol actioner collected around Rs 42 crores nett on day 2 and that takes the approximate two day total to around Rs 81 crores.

Gadar 2 Is Set To Enter The Rs 100 Crore Nett India Club In Its First 3 Days

The advances for Sunday are the best that they have been for Gadar 2: The Katha Continues and it won't be surprising if the film clocks Rs 45 crores nett or more on its third day. This will make it the first Sunny Deol and first Anil Sharma film to nett over Rs 100 crores nett. It is to be noted that the film is running alongside another reasonably big a-lister film OMG 2. In a no-clash scenario, it would have probably added around 15 crores more to its 3 day weekend total. The masses have totally embraced the film and it is anyone's guess as to how much the film will go on to do in its full run. Gadar 2 is not a very costly film and the makers have already recovered their investments from the non-theatrical rights. The theatrical share will all be seen as profit for Sunny Deol, Anil Sharma and team.

Gadar 2 Day Wise India Nett Box Office

Day 1 - Rs 39 crores nett

Day 2 - Rs 42 crores nett

Total = Rs 81 crores nett in India after 2 days

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you now.

