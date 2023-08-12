Box Office Trends: Gadar continues with its extraordinary run; Ready to hit Rs 78 crore in 2 days

The Sunny Deol led Gadar 2 is continuing with its extraordinary run at the Indian Box Office, as even after a bumper start, the film is running riot all across the board on Saturday. After collecting Rs 38.00 crore on the opening day, there was a chance of Saturday being flat or even seeing a dip in the business, but the trends so far indicate a nominal jump in collections on the second day. According to very early trends, Gadar 2 is headed to collect in the vicinity of Rs 40 crore on the second day taking the two-day collection to Rs 78 crore.

Gadar 2 defies all previous box office trends; Jumps by 5% on Saturday

The mass belts tend to drop for commercial films on Saturday, but Gadar is defying all previous laws as the single screens are at par with Friday, with some even showing marginal spikes hitting the capacity. The multiplex chains on the other hand are up by about 5 percent on Saturday, and all the facts so far are indicating a day of Rs 40 crore. The Rajhans chain is up by 9 percent on Saturday till 3 PM, whereas National Chains are showcasing a 5 percent jump.

Gadar 2 Day Wise Box Office

Friday: Rs 38.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 40.00 crore (+5%)

Total: Rs 78.00 crore

Gadar 2 is no longer a film but an event celebrating the return of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and the visuals from the cinema halls speak volumes about the cult that the film has become over the years. Gadar 2 zoom into the Rs 100 crore club in 3 days and will be hitting the Rs 170 crore mark through its 5-day extended weekend.

Gadar 2 has become a box office movement for the audience

There is a capacity issue for Gadar 2 at several places and there will be a spillover of the audience over the next entire week, which shall give Gadar 2 legs to trend at the box office. The film has become a movement and a must-see cinematic experience for the audience, which means that it could go anywhere in the long run. It’s word-of-mouth proof, critic-proof as all that the audience is caring about at the moment is to see the legend of Tara Singh go to Pakistan and rip them apart.

More importantly, the sales for Gadar 2 are ORGANIC as compared to some of the films over the last 3 months, and this should infuse some confidence in the Indian Production Sector. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office of Gadar 2.

Note: These numbers are based on trends till evening. Estimates at 10.30 PM

