Gadar 2 Day 3 Trends: Tara Singh demolishes Box Office; Sunny Deol film targets Rs 50 crore on Sunday

The return of Tara Singh has created havoc at the box office in India. The Anil Sharma-directed Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is running in a league of its own with the Sunday trends indicating a day in the vicinity of Rs 48 to 52 crore. The film is facing capacity issues at most of the places and the exhibitors at single screens are facing difficulty to manage the crowd inside and outside the cinema halls.

It's a carnival, which is not looking to start anytime soon, as the cinema halls have opened advance booking for the entire week and the audience is buying tickets for any show that’s available through the week. There are single screens across the country which are gearing up to record 28/28 houseful shows for the first week (4 shows a day), and the shows for Monday and Tuesday are already sold out on Sunday evening.

This is a once-in-generation phenomenon that was last witnessed during the release of Gadar (2001) as the mass belts have gone into a complete mental state. Talking of Sunday, Gadar 2 is running in a league of its own with houseful shows all across the board – be it metros or the mass circuits. The film is running with occupancy as high as 85 to 90 percent nationwide and with better showcasing, it could have gone ahead to create new single-day benchmarks. The single screens across the country are running to packed houses, with audiences visiting the hall in trucks and tractors. The final figure of the film will be determined by the capacity of the film and if it misses out on the Rs 50 crore number, it will be purely due to the showcasing.

Gadar 2 Day Wise Box Office:

Friday: Rs 38.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 42.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 48 crore plus (Expected)

Total: Rs 129 crore plus (Expected)

It's difficult to predict where Gadar 2 can go in the long run, as the film can go anywhere given the euphoria in the auditorium to celebrate the return of Tara Singh. With this Sunday and advances for the entire week, a 400 crore plus number is in hindsight for Gadar 2 and we need to see how much above can it go from here-on.

The final figure of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 will eventually be determined by its capacity throughout the day, but there is a big chance for hit the Rs 50 crore mark on Sunday. The three-day total of Gadar stands around the Rs 128 crore mark and the film will be looking to hit Rs 200 crore plus through its 5-day extended weekend.

Note: These are numbers based on early trends. Estimates by 11.30 pm

