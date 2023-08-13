Box Office: Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani propel Bollywood to a Rs 60 crore nett Saturday

The Hindi Film Industry was at its lowest a year back with Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan being outrightly rejected by the audiences. Exactly a year later, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have brought audiences back to the theatres in a big way. Gadar 2 is recording bumper occupancies while OMG 2 is performing well too. Both the films are well supported by the holdover release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is still pulling in audiences to theatres in its third week. The three films have cumulatively collected close to Rs 60 crores nett on Saturday the 12th of August with Gadar 2 leading the pack with Rs 42 crores and OMG 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani following suit with Rs 14 crores and Rs 3.20 crores respectively. While the Saturday total is big, Sunday is set to be even bigger.

Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Ensure Good Days For The Indian Exhibition Sector

After a very long while, Indian exhibitors faced programming issues and this is a good problem to have. Eventually, every film running got optimum number of screens to do their business in but it goes without saying that had Gadar 2 and OMG 2 released a week apart, they could have done atleast 10 percent more business over the weekend, each, at the box office. All the three films are certain successes. Gadar 2 is a sureshot blockbuster and both OMG 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are on track to emerge hits.

Bollywood And Budgeting

In the post pandemic world, film budgeting has been all over the place. Although most films recover their costs from non-theatrical rights, it has conventionally been all about theatrical recoveries. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has done wonderful business globally but the theatrical share is still less than its budget. Gadar 2 and OMG 2 on the other hand are very controlled budgeted films and both films will have theatrical share that's higher than their cost of production. The over reliance on non-theatrical revenue sources has to stop since there may come a time when the streaming platforms don't acquire films at the costs that they once used to acquire at.

