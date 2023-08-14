Gadar 2 Monday Box Office: Sunny Deol led film blows all lids off on Monday; Netts over Rs 37 crores on day 4

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues directed by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Manish Wadhwa is the sequel to the all time blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Pretty much like part 1, the second part is also heading towards an all time blockbuster based on how phenomenally it is trending. After an excellent first weekend of Rs 131 crores nett, the film almost matched its opening day numbers on day 4 to collect around Rs 37 - 38 crores nett. The non-holiday effect was almost non-existent for this film (and other competing releases like Jailer and OMG 2 which have recorded a higher Monday numbers than Friday) and it is set to grow again on account of Independence Day 2023.

Gadar 2 Is Not Showing Any Signs To Subside

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues grew in the Mumbai circuit but slightly dropped in mass-circuits. The film is still settling at the box office. There was a huge spillover demand on Monday for every running film as all of them faced capacity restrictions over the weekend. They shall come into their own from Thursday when every running film has enough exhibition and there are no programming issues. There is no number that can be attached to Gadar 2 at the moment but if our estimations are anything to go by, the film is likely to do around Rs 450 - 475 crores nett India business. Coming to overseas business of Gadar 2, the film has done 3 million dollars in its first 4 days and it's lifetime total can go as high as 8 million dollars. That would make it the third highest Hindi grosser of 2023 internationally, after Pathaan and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Gadar 2 Day Wise India Nett Box Office

Day Box Office 1 Rs 38.50 crores 2 Rs 41.50 crores 3 Rs 51 crores 4 Rs 37.50 crores Total Rs 168.50 crores nett in 4 days

Have a look at the Gadar 2 Trailer

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

