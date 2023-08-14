Box Office: Gadar 2, OMG 2 & RRPK collectively make for biggest day of Hindi Cinema with 72.50 crore on Sunday

It was raining money for the exhibitors all across the country as the Hindi Film Industry recorded its biggest ever single-day collection on August 13 with 3 films – Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – putting up a total collection of Rs 72.50 crore. The aforementioned feature films came together to clock insane occupancies across the board and collectively packed a solid punch to surpass the previous biggest single-day record of Rs 68 crore on Republic Day 2023, held solely by the Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan.

Gadar 2 enters the Rs 100 crore club in 3 days

Leading the battle was the Sunny Deol-led Gadar 2, which collected Rs 52 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 133 crore. The Anil Sharma directorial was literally running riots across the board and faced capacity issues at single screens and multiplexes alike. The all-India occupancy for Gadar 2 was at 80 percent, making it one of the highest of all time. The film could have collected another Rs 20 to 25 crore through the weekend had it not faced competition from OMG 2, however, these are also historic numbers for this action entertainer.

The second-best performing film was Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2. The film collected around Rs 17 crore on Sunday, and much like Gadar 2, even OMG 2 faced capacity issues in the urban centers and weekend biz would have been better if solo. The 3-day total of OMG 2 stands at Rs 40 crore and the platform is set for this social dramedy to emerge as a major success story in the days to come. With a positive talk in the audience, it is expected to record a healthy box office trend for the coming 2 weeks. The all-India occupancy for OMG 2 on Sunday was around 63 percent.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gears up to emerge a clean hit

Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RRKPK), which collected Rs 3.50 crore on Sunday. The romantic comedy led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt clocked an occupancy of 65 percent on its’ 24th day and is gearing up to get closer to the Rs 150 crore club by the end of its run. The total of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stands at Rs 125.60 crore and the film will zoom past the Rs 130 crore mark by Independence Day. The film is now all gearing up to emerge a clean hit at the Indian Box Office.

All in all, the 3 Hindi films have aggregated to a total collection of Rs 72.50 crore (approx.) on Sunday, making it the biggest single day of all time for the Hindi Film Industry. This is an unimaginable feat and interestingly has come exactly a year after the Hindi Film Fraternity saw an all-time low with the release of Laal Singh Chadda and Raksha Bandhan last year. While the box office was back long back, the numbers on Sunday consolidate the power of the theatrical medium and prove that nothing can replace the magic of big-screen entertainers.

August 13, 2023, Box Office Estimates

Gadar 2: Rs 52 crore

OMG 2: Rs 17 crore

RRKPK: Rs 3.50 crore

Total: Rs 72.50 crore

