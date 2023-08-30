Gadar 2 Raksha Bandhan Day Box Office: Sunny Deol film jumps by 80 percent on 3rd Wednesday; Netts Rs 9 crores

Anil Sharma's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and others, used Raksha Bandhan festivities to its advantage. The film grew by 80 percent compared to Tuesday and 100 percent compared to Monday on its third Wednesday as it collected in the range of Rs 8.75 - 9.25 crores nett. The 20 day total of the film now stands at around Rs 461 crores and from here, a total of Rs 500 crores seems assured. The third week business of the film shall match Dream Girl 2's first week business and that is quite an achievement.

Gadar 2 Targets All Time Records After Phenomenal 3rd Wednesday

Gadar 2's 9 crore Wednesday has put it in a very good position to challenge all time records. It has 8 days to do major chunk of its business because after that, Jawan is likely to take over the reigns. There is a prevailing Buy 2 Get 2 offer that is aiding the business of the film since the last couple of days but whether it is continued going forward is to be seen. Regardless, the film has done all time blockbuster business and is one of the most profitable Indian films of all time, despite clashing with a reasonably big film like OMG 2.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Gadar 2 In India Is As Under

Day Nett Box Office Collection India 1 Rs 39 crores 2 Rs 42 crores 3 Rs 51.50 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 55.50 crores 6 Rs 32 crores 7 Rs 223 crores 8 Rs 20 crores 9 Rs 31.5 crores 10 Rs 38 crores 11 Rs 13.5 crores 12 Rs 12 crores 13 Rs 10 crores 14 Rs 8.5 crores 15 Rs 6.75 crores 16 Rs 12 crores 17 Rs 16 crores 18 Rs 4.50 crores 19 Rs 5 crores 20 Rs 9 crores Total Rs 461 crores in 20 days

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you now.

