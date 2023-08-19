Gadar 2 Second Saturday Box Office: Sunny Deol Film jumps by 55 percent on day 9 to create an all time record

Anil Sharma's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and others is on a historic run at the Indian box office. The film had done Rs 280 crores nett in India in its first week and then astonished everyone by netting Rs 20 crores on second Friday. While the second Friday's collections were already impressive, the second Saturday numbers are earth-shattering and so shall be the case on second Sunday when the demand will be greater than the supply. The Sunny Deol actioner has packed around Rs 31 -32 crores on day 9 to take the total to Rs 332.5 crores nett. The numbers are coming despite it sharing screens with a reasonably big film that is OMG 2.

Gadar 2's Solid Second Weekend Business Keeps It On Course To Breach The Rs 500 Crore Nett India mark

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues shall be ending its second weekend with total numbers in the vicinity of Rs 370 crores. If the film remains as strong on the weekdays as it is over the second weekend, it can challenge all time records and create new all time records as well. Unlike other historic grossers that were budgeted high, Gadar 2 has cost just around Rs 80 crores to produce, making it one of the most profitable films in movie history. The verdict for the film is all time blockbuster regardless of whether it beats all time lifetime records or not.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Gadar 2 In India Is As Under

Day Nett Box Office Collection India 1 Rs 39 crores 2 Rs 42 crores 3 Rs 51.50 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 55.50 crores 6 Rs 32 crores 7 Rs 223 crores 8 Rs 20 crores 9 Rs 31.5 crores Total Rs 332.5 crores in 9 days

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you now.

