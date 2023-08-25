Gadar 2 Two Weeks India Box Office: Sunny Deol's actioner collects massive Rs 415 crores nett in 14 days
Gadar 2 has had two historic weeks at the Indian box office despite clashing with OMG 2. It's next test is to brave the new release Dream Girl 2, to achieve greater milestones.
Anil Sharma's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and others had a historic second week as it recorded the highest collections for a Hindi origin film in its second week. With collections of around Rs 135 crores in week 2, Gadar 2 has achieved the unachievable. It will be facing a new rival in the form of Dream Girl 2 in its third week and holding well will be very essential in order to create all time lifetime records in the Hindi language. Over the weekend, it will be crossing the business of KGF: Chapter 2 and then the only two films that remain in sight will be Baahubali 2 and Pathaan.
Gadar 2 Has Stacked Up Rs 415 Crores Nett In India In Its First 2 Weeks. The Second Week Has Added A Solid Rs 135 Crores
Gadar 2 collected a solid Rs 8.50 crores nett on its second Thursday. After 2 weeks, it has collected Rs 415 crores nett. These collections have come despite competition from OMG 2 in the Hindi belt and of course regional films like Jailer.and Bhola Shankar, the latter being unable to do anything substantial. The capacity issues were mainly faced over the extended first weekend after which it had enough capacity to run smoothly. Gadar 2 has broken records in the Hindi heartland but has been trailing behind in the Mumbai circuit, East India circuit and Southern Circuit, although the perfomance isn't underwhelming in any way. Made at a budget of just around Rs 80 crores, the Sunny Deol starrer is set to be a huge money-spinner for every investor.
The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Gadar 2 In India Is As Under
|Day
|Nett Box Office Collection India
|1
|Rs 39 crores
|2
|Rs 42 crores
|3
|Rs 51.50 crores
|4
|Rs 38 crores
|5
|Rs 55.50 crores
|6
|Rs 32 crores
|7
|Rs 223 crores
|8
|Rs 20 crores
|9
|Rs 31.5 crores
|10
|Rs 38 crores
|11
|Rs 13.5 crores
|12
|Rs 12 crores
|13
|Rs 10 crores
|14
|Rs 8.5 crores
|Total
|Rs 415 crores in 14 days
About Gadar 2
During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.
Where And When To Watch Gadar 2
Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you now.
