Gadar 2 Two Weeks India Box Office: Sunny Deol's actioner collects massive Rs 415 crores nett in 14 days

Gadar 2 has had two historic weeks at the Indian box office despite clashing with OMG 2. It's next test is to brave the new release Dream Girl 2, to achieve greater milestones.

Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma
Gadar 2 has a record breaking 2nd week among Hindi originals (Credit: Zee Music Company)

  • Gadar 2 has a historic second week among Hindi originals.
  • Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is a sequel to the historic grosser Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.
  • Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is now playing at a theatre near you.

Anil Sharma's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and others had a historic second week as it recorded the highest collections for a Hindi origin film in its second week. With collections of around Rs 135 crores in week 2, Gadar 2 has achieved the unachievable. It will be facing a new rival in the form of Dream Girl 2 in its third week and holding well will be very essential in order to create all time lifetime records in the Hindi language. Over the weekend, it will be crossing the business of KGF: Chapter 2 and then the only two films that remain in sight will be Baahubali 2 and Pathaan.

 

Gadar 2 Has Stacked Up Rs 415 Crores Nett In India In Its First 2 Weeks. The Second Week Has Added A Solid Rs 135 Crores

Gadar 2 collected a solid Rs 8.50 crores nett on its second Thursday. After 2 weeks, it has collected Rs 415 crores nett. These collections have come despite competition from OMG 2 in the Hindi belt and of course regional films like Jailer.and Bhola Shankar, the latter being unable to do anything substantial. The capacity issues were mainly faced over the extended first weekend after which it had enough capacity to run smoothly. Gadar 2 has broken records in the Hindi heartland but has been trailing behind in the Mumbai circuit, East India circuit and Southern Circuit, although the perfomance isn't underwhelming in any way. Made at a budget of just around Rs 80 crores, the Sunny Deol starrer is set to be a huge money-spinner for every investor.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Gadar 2 In India Is As Under

Day Nett Box Office Collection India
1 Rs 39 crores
2 Rs 42 crores
3 Rs 51.50 crores
4 Rs 38 crores
5 Rs 55.50 crores
6 Rs 32 crores
7 Rs 223 crores
8 Rs 20 crores
9 Rs 31.5 crores
10 Rs 38 crores
11 Rs 13.5 crores
12 Rs 12 crores
13 Rs 10 crores
14 Rs 8.5 crores
Total Rs 415 crores in 14 days

 

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.

 

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you now.

