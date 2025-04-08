Box Office: Highest booking for Tamil films; where does Good Bad Ugly stand?

The Tamil superstar Ajith was last seen in the action thriller Vidaamuyarchi, released earlier this year. As his next venture, the actor would be next seen in the commercial entertainer Good Bad Ugly, set to release soon in theaters worldwide on 10 April. The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and features a huge cast of himself alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Tinnu Anand, Priya Prakash Varrier, Raghu Ram, Rahul Dev, Usha Uthup and several others.

Good Bad Ugly Advance Booking Update

With its release standing very close, Good Bad Ugly is trending, with the houseful boards increasing for the film every hour. As of recent, the film has collected over Rs 12.5 crore from just its advance booking for the opening day, pushing it to the topmost position among the Tamil films with the highest booking for their opening day.

As for Ajith Kumar’s previous film, the action thriller Vidaamuyarchi sold tickets worth Rs 9.38 crore in advance for its opening day, being the 3rd highest advance booking grosser but now sits on the 4th. Among the other achievements of Good Bad Ugly, the film has already left behind huge grossers like the Vijay starrer Beast with Rs 10.42 crore and Rajinikanth’s Jailer with Rs 9.65 crore, which earlier occupied the topmost positions of the list.

The opening weekend total of its gross from advance booking is expected to add up to Rs 24 crore. The Ajith Kumar film has currently set its eyes on bigger opening day and opening weekend records with the following spot bookings. While its initial run is set to exceed expectations, the lifetime run would further depend on the positive or negative reception of the film among the audience and the critics.

If things continue to go well. Good Bad Ugly can easily be one of the biggest blockbusters ever for Ajith Kumar’s career and the Tamil film industry as well. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

