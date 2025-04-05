Good Bad Ugly Tamil Nadu Advance Box Office Update: Ajith Kumar Starrer Crosses Rs 5 Crore Pre-Sales for Day 1 in Just 16 Hours

With five days still left for its release, Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar, has already made waves at the Tamil Nadu box office. Within just 16 hours of advance bookings opening, the film has crossed a whopping ₹5 crore in pre-sales from 1,450 shows, selling over 2.63 lakh tickets. This early momentum places the film as a strong contender for one of the biggest opening days in the state.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at the top 5 all-time biggest openers in Tamil Nadu:

Movies Years Collections Beast 2022 Rs 35 crore Leo 2023 Rs 34 crore Sarkar 2018 Rs 32.80 crore The GOAT 2024 Rs 31.50 crore Valimai 2022 Rs 28 crore

Interestingly, Ajith already holds the fifth spot in the All-Time Biggest Openers in Tamil Nadu with Valimai, an action thriller directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. With Good Bad Ugly gaining such traction even without aggressive promotions, there's a strong possibility that the star hero could surpass his own record and claim a better spot on the list.

The Ajith factor continues to dominate box office figures in Tamil Nadu if these early pre-sales trends are anything to go by. His loyal fan base ensures high pre-sales even before a single review is out. Platforms like BookMyShow and PayTM recorded high traffic, especially from major cities like Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore, where Ajith's core fan bases are located.

Since there is not much competition during the release window in Tamil Nadu and anticipation will only rise with advertisements, film analysts predict an opening day gross of ₹20 to 25 crore. Internet chatter, popular hashtags, and meme culture have already stoked organic enthusiasm. However, in Bollywood, there is Sunny Deol's Jaat and in Tollywood, there is Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Jack, and the Malayalam movie Bazooka is coming up as a competition for Good Bad Ugly and the film should withstand that.

Advertisement

However, with Good Bad Ugly comprising a star cast, surely the openings in Tamil Nadu are likely to be bigger than anticipated. The likes of Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Priya Prakash Varrier and Bollywood's Jackie Shroff appear in this adrenaline-rushing action entertainer. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is heading for an April 10th release.

Good Bad Ugly might be Ajith Kumar's greatest opening yet, breaking first-day records in Tamil cinema due to its genre, star strength, and early advance momentum.

ALSO READ: Box Office: From Tillu Cube to Mad Cube, Tollywood's Sithara Entertainments gears up for many mid-sized movie sequels