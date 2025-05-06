Retro Day 6 Tamil Nadu Box Office Trends: Suriya starrer to stumble further after weak Monday hold

Tamil Superstar Suriya’s much-awaited film Retro hit theatres on Labour Day amidst huge expectations. The film opened with a promising Rs 14 crore in Tamil Nadu alone showcasing Suriya's star power. But the real momentum slowed down on second day itself due to mixed reviews and below-par word-of-mouth. While the film collected Rs 6.5 crores on Friday, over the weekend it clocked Rs 7 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. But the real twist came from first Monday collections, exposing the film's vulnerability.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, the first working day, Monday, brought only Rs 2.5 crore, and early estimates for Tuesday suggest a steady Rs 2 crore. This brings the film’s six-day total to Rs 39 crore. Fans had expected Retro to mark a strong comeback for Suriya. However, the film’s drop after a solid opening caught many by surprise. In the Telugu market, Retro faced stiff competition from Nani’s high-voltage crime thriller HIT 3. But in Tamil Nadu, there were no major clashes, with only a small film titled Tourist Family releasing alongside it, and that too with no major promotions. Yet Retro could not fully capitalize on the available opportunity.

One of the main reasons behind the film’s poor performance is its mixed reception. Although Suriya's action-packed performance garnered acclaim, the slow tempo and disjointed narrative disappointed the viewers. As word-of-mouth failed to help the film gain foot traffic, it could be inferred that interest in the movie is waning.

Advertisement

Coming to the film's story, Suriya portrays Paarivel “Paari” Kannan, a reformed guy with a violent background who develops feelings for Pooja’s character, Rukmini, a kind veterinarian. The bond between these two characters was a highlight, adding emotional depth to the otherwise slow narrative. Though the music is impressive, the lack of clarity regarding what the hero wants didn't strike a chord with the audience.

The next several days will be critical in determining whether Suriya's Retro finds stability or keeps losing ground as it enters its second week.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 6: Ajay Devgn-starrer relies on word of mouth; expects good momentum