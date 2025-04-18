Jaat vs Chhaava Day 9 India Net Box Office Comparison: Here's how Sunny Deol's actioner compares with year's biggest hit

Jaat, Sunny Deol’s latest actioner, is making waves at the Indian box office as it steadily emerges as a solid performer. Naturally, the title is drawing comparisons to the top film of the year, Chhaava. Hence, below is a parallel analysis of how both movies performed at the same point (Day 9) in their respective runs.

On its ninth day, Jaat added Rs 3.50 crore net to its kitty, pushing its total to an estimated Rs 63.10 crore net in India. The action-packed masala thriller starring Deol and directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut opened to modest numbers but has shown a consistent hold in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. The film’s blend of rustic action, high-stakes drama, and emotional depth has appealed to the senior Bollywood actor’s fanbase, helping it maintain a consistent performance so far.

In contrast, Chhaava, released on February 14, remains the biggest success story of the year. The historical action epic starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj netted an impressive Rs 42 crore and went on to take its total to Rs 270 crore net by Day 9. Directed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Maddock Films, the offering benefited massively from people’s patriotic sentiments and strong word of mouth.

Rashmika Mandanna played Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife, Maharani Yesubai, while Akshaye Khanna portrayed Aurangzeb. A.R. Rahman handled the score of the flick.

While Chhaava sits proudly in the big league of all-time blockbusters, Jaat is pacing itself as a slow success.

Both films highlight different facets of Hindi cinema, Chhaava drawing strength from history and national pride, while Jaat leans into raw paisa vasool content.

For those interested, the latter film follows Sunny Deol as Baldev Pratap Singh aka Jaat, a mysterious, no-nonsense passenger with a fierce sense of justice. Initially introduced as a quiet commoner on a train journey, Jaat reveals his true, fierce self when provoked.

Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, and Jagapathi Babu round out Jaat’s ensemble cast. Shot extensively across Hyderabad, Bapatla, Visakhapatnam, and other southern Indian locations, the movie blends scenic visuals with stylized action and dialogues that invite rowdy cheers from the crowd.

