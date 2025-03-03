Chhaava Day 18 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster continues to make SUPER STRONG waves in Hindi markets ahead of Telugu release

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, is making waves at the box office since its release. Led by Vicky Kaushal, the historical actioner is the adaptation of Shivaji Sawant's novel, Chava. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, it chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Chhaava is growing well in the third week of its successful run in Hindi markets ahead of Telugu release.

Chhaava Maintains Strong Hold In Hindi Markets

Backed by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Chhaava has outshined other releases during its theatrical runtime. The historical action drama has witnessed rapid growth in its performance since its release. Going by its box office trends, on Day 18, is expected to earn in the range of Rs 8 crore while maintaining super strong hold at the ticket windows.

Chhaava entered Rs 400 crore club on third Saturday and will touch a little under Rs 450 crore today. In the last 17 days, Laxman Utekar's helmer recorded a total net business of Rs 439 crore in India.

Chhaava To Release In Telugu Language

Chhaava, which has been dominating the Hindi box office, will soon be released for Telugu audiences. Backed by popular demand, the Telugu dubbed version of Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster film will hit the screens on March 7, 2025.

Going by its oustanding performance in Hindi markets, it has the potential to finish at Rs 550 crore plus net in India. Dinesh Vijan's production can sustain well till the arrival of Sikandar on Eid 2025.

Advertisement

While Chhaava is surely a blockbuster in Hindi markets, it is yet to be seen how this Bollywood entertainer performs at Tollywood box office in the coming days.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.