Jayeshbhai Jordaar box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film earns Rs 3.25 crore

Yash Raj Films’ newest release Jayeshbhai Jordaar, led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Divyang Thakkar, met with a dismal fate at the box office as it opened to a little over Rs. 3 cr nett at the box office. Being a film produced by such a big banner and starring someone as big as Ranveer Singh, the film was expected to record a decent opening at the very least. Sadly, the film is just another non-starter for Bollywood in the post-pandemic world where medium-budget films are finding it tough to open.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar has taken an opening of Rs. 3.25 cr nett at the box office on day 1 and the opening has come as a shocker to everyone associated with the industry. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, social comedy was one of the most sought-after movie genres which was working wonders. Films like Badhaai Ho and Bala emerged as runaway hits at the box office but things have changed and audiences now prefer films mounted on a lavish scale since they enhance the theatre watching experience. Small town stories are now preferred to be watched on OTT since the essence of the film is not lost watching from the comfort of one’s home.

The film has seen a 35 percent jump across the board on day 2 and it may go as high as 40 percent as the evenings tend to show better trending. However, the jump is nowhere close to what similar films had before the pandemic where the films rose by nearly 60 percent if they found appreciation. The jump is on the lines of other medium-sized films which opened similar to Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The limited jump on Saturday after a poor opening day more or less seals the fate of the film.

The struggle of Bollywood is real. It is probably the worst phase for the industry where nothing seems to be clicking. Next week sees the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the trade has high hopes for this film because everything has been going in favour of the film before its release. It is that quintessential film that has something for everyone. It is to be seen whether the film is able to live up to its expectations or not.



