Kantara: Chapter 1 collected Rs. 23 crore approx on Thursday in India, concluding its eight-day extended first week at Rs. 382 crore approx. The Rishab Shetty starrer held strongly on the weekdays, particularly in Karnataka.

After its opening day, it seemed like the Rs. 500 crore final in India might be a difficult task for the film. The weekend made that likely, and now, at the end of the week, it is well-positioned to collect over Rs. 600 crore, for that matter, even Rs. 650 crore. Chhaava is currently the top grosser of the year with around Rs. 690 crore. That isn't too far off from where the film is currently projected. With stronger holds, it can certainly aim for that.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 70.25 cr. Friday Rs. 51.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 64.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 72.00 cr. Monday Rs. 35.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 37.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 27.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 23.00 cr. Total Rs. 381.50 cr.

The film has performed well across the board, pan-India. The Hindi version was slow to start, but by the end of the week, it was also collecting well, with over Rs. 100 crore nett total so far, and course to Rs. 175 crore nett plus final, possibly Rs. 200 crore nett depending on how well it sustains during and beyond the Diwali period. Leading the performance is, of course, the home state Karnataka, where the first eight-day gross is 20 per cent over the previous best by KGF 2. The film is not just cruising to become the all-time grosser in the state but also to become the first Rs. 200 crore grosser.

Speaking of the other southern states, all of them have been superb, whether it is Kerala or Telugu states or even Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu was a bit of an underperformer for the original Kantara, but it has shown up in a solid manner for this one. All four of these states (counting AP & TS separately) have collected similar numbers in the first week and are likely to collect over Rs. 50 crore in full run.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara: Chapter 1 is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 123.50 cr. APTS Rs. 69.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 34.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 33.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 121.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 381.50 cr.

