Kantara Chapter 1 Unstoppable Beast in Karnataka, Charges Towards 200 Crore in the State
The divine rampage of Kantara: Chapter 1 shows no signs of slowing down in Karnataka. The film is not just on its way to becoming the biggest grosser ever in the state, but also set a new benchmark as the first to cross Rs. 200 crore and possibly much more. Currently, Kantara: A Legend holds the all-time gross record with Rs. 174 crore.
The Rishab Shetty starrer grossed Rs. 10.50 crore approx in the state on Wednesday, setting the new day record, obliterating the previous best of KGF Chapter 2 by nearly 70 per cent. The film had an uber-strong hold on Monday and Tuesday, but there was some holiday element, so Wednesday became the first proper working day, and Kantara passed the test with a loud whoww. The momentum continues today as well, holding firmly, looking at Rs. 9 crore or so day.
After seven days in release, Kantara: Chapter 1 has grossed Rs. 116 crore in the state. The first extended week will be around Rs. 125 crore, better than the Rs. 103 crore of KGF 2. The lead in total gross is over 20 per cent, but more telling is the lead in daily collection, which is around 70 per cent. KGF 2 added about Rs. 60 crore to its tally from there on. If Kantara maintains its lead, it is looking at a final number of around Rs. 225 crore. There is, of course, a possibility of a stronger trend than KGF 2, so something like Rs. 250 crore is achievable.
The Day Wise Collections Comparison of Kantara: Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2 in Karnataka is as follows:
|Day
|Kantara: Chapter 1
|KGF: Chapter 2
|Thursday
|Rs. 22.00 cr.
|Rs. 24.50 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 16.50 cr.
|Rs. 18.00 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 18.50 cr.
|Rs. 16.00 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 19.50 cr.
|Rs. 16.75 cr.
|Monday
|Rs. 14.00 cr.
|Rs. 8.75 cr.
|Tuesday
|Rs. 15.00 cr.
|Rs. 7.00 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 10.50 cr.
|Rs. 6.25 cr.
|Total-to-date
|Rs. 116.00 cr.
|Rs. 97.25 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 5.50 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 4.75 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 7.50 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 8.00 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 2.75 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 2.50 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 1.60 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 2.60 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 3.30 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 1.90 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 2.75 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 2.00 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 1.10 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Rs. 1.40 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 1.80 cr.
|4th Monday
|Rs. 0.75 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Rs. 0.75 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|Rs. 0.60 cr.
|4th Thursday
|Rs. 0.45 cr.
|Rest
|Rs. 6.00 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 116.00 cr.
|Rs. 162.00 cr.
