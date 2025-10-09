Kantara Chapter 1 Unstoppable Beast in Karnataka, Charges Towards 200 Crore in the State

The divine rampage of Kantara: Chapter 1 shows no signs of slowing down in Karnataka. The film is not just on its way to becoming the biggest grosser ever in the state, but also set a new benchmark as the first to cross Rs. 200 crore and possibly much more. Currently, Kantara: A Legend holds the all-time gross record with Rs. 174 crore.

The Rishab Shetty starrer grossed Rs. 10.50 crore approx in the state on Wednesday, setting the new day record, obliterating the previous best of KGF Chapter 2 by nearly 70 per cent. The film had an uber-strong hold on Monday and Tuesday, but there was some holiday element, so Wednesday became the first proper working day, and Kantara passed the test with a loud whoww. The momentum continues today as well, holding firmly, looking at Rs. 9 crore or so day.

After seven days in release, Kantara: Chapter 1 has grossed Rs. 116 crore in the state. The first extended week will be around Rs. 125 crore, better than the Rs. 103 crore of KGF 2. The lead in total gross is over 20 per cent, but more telling is the lead in daily collection, which is around 70 per cent. KGF 2 added about Rs. 60 crore to its tally from there on. If Kantara maintains its lead, it is looking at a final number of around Rs. 225 crore. There is, of course, a possibility of a stronger trend than KGF 2, so something like Rs. 250 crore is achievable.

The Day Wise Collections Comparison of Kantara: Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2 in Karnataka is as follows:

Day Kantara: Chapter 1 KGF: Chapter 2 Thursday Rs. 22.00 cr. Rs. 24.50 cr. Friday Rs. 16.50 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 19.50 cr. Rs. 16.75 cr. Monday Rs. 14.00 cr. Rs. 8.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 10.50 cr. Rs. 6.25 cr. Total-to-date Rs. 116.00 cr. Rs. 97.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 4.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 7.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 8.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 2.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 1.60 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 2.60 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 3.30 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.90 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.75 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 2.00 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.50 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.10 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 1.40 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 1.80 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.60 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 0.45 cr. Rest Rs. 6.00 cr. Total Rs. 116.00 cr. Rs. 162.00 cr.

