Karate Kid Legends Day 1 India Box Office: Modest Rs 75 lakh start for Jackie Chan-Ralph Macchio's franchise film

Karate Kid: Legends opened in India today with a modest Rs 75 lakh nett. While the collection isn’t particularly impressive for a franchise-driven film featuring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, it isn’t entirely disappointing either. Given the legacy of The Karate Kid and the popularity of Cobra Kai in the streaming landscape, a stronger start was expected.

However, if the film builds decent word of mouth, it may gain momentum over the weekend.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle and written by Rob Lieber, Karate Kid: Legends serves as the sixth film in The Karate Kid franchise and directly connects the world of both the original trilogy and the 2010 reboot. The film stars Chan and Macchio reprising their roles while introducing Ben Wang as the new lead. The supporting cast includes Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen.

Clocking in at a crisp 94 minutes, the film doesn’t overstay its welcome. Viewers have praised its slick action choreography, humor, and nostalgic elements connecting to previous installments. Performances, particularly those of Wang, have been described as solid, although the overall narrative has received mixed reactions from critics.

The film was first announced in September 2022 and went into production in April 2024. It was shot over two months and is the first entry in the franchise to carry a PG-13 rating. Notably, this is also the first Karate Kid film not produced by the late Jerry Weintraub.

After premiering in South American markets on May 8 and in Europe and Scandinavia on May 29, the film will be released in the United States on the morning of May 30. While the reviews have been mixed, there’s a clear sense of goodwill among fans, which could propel the endeavor to a USD 25 million three-day weekend.

While that will put it below Disney’s holdover family entertainer Lilo & Stitch, it could still top Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Both the latter films will observe their second weekend between May 30 and June 1.

Karate Kid: Legends was made on an economical USD 45 million budget; hence, even the most conservative projections would be a respectable result for the sequel. The film is available in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

