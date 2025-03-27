Kerala Biggest Single Days Box Office Collection: Mohanlal's Empuraan tops with big margin; Leo follows

L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead, took over the box office records and smashed a banger day at the ticket window today. The movie registered a historic opening, establishing March 27 as the biggest single day at the Kerala box office. As per estimates, the Prithviraj Sukumaaran movie is set to take an opening of Rs 15 crore in Kerala, bagging the top spot among the biggest openers of all time.

The second spot belongs to Leo which was released on October 19, 2023. Despite being a Tamil movie, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer clocked over Rs 12 crore on its opening day at the Malayalam box office, establishing a new benchmark in the neighbouring state. Interestingly, the Mohanlal starrer surpassed the opening day figure of Leo in its advance booking itself, thanks to the unprecedented hype around the Lucifer sequel.

The third biggest single day collection belongs to April 14, 2024 where three malayalam flicks- Aavesham, Varshangalkku Shesham, and Aadujeevitham were ruling the box office together. All three titles together made a banger business day of Rs 9.5 crore at the Mollywood box office.

The fourth biggest single day box office collection also belongs to the above-mentioned three titles. The Fahadh Faasil, Pranav Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaaran starrers together collected a total sum of Rs 9 crore on April 11, 2024 at the Kerala box office- making it one of the biggest business days in the home state.

The fifth biggest single-day collection in Kerala belongs to KGF Chapter 2 and Beast. Both movies were released together with a gap of just one day. The Yash and Thalapathy Vijay starrer movies together grossed a combined total of Rs 8.50 crore on April 14, 2022, at the Kerala box office, making it one of the biggest business days ever.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.