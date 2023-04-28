Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Week 1 Worldwide Box Office: Salman Khan's masala entertainer collects Rs 142 crores

Salman Khan's Eid entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and costarring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati among others has completed one week at the box office. The film did decently over the first weekend with Saturday and Sunday posing good numbers. The Monday number too was reasonable but then, it has not been able to sustain with drops on subsequent days. The film has netted around Rs 85.50 crores in its first week in India. While the gross total in India stands at Rs 103 crores, the international cume is around Rs 39 crores gross after 7 days. The worldwide gross total does adds up to Rs 142 crores.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Will Look To Eclipse The Rs 150 Crores Gross Worldwide Figure On Saturday

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has a lot of work still to be done and the second weekend numbers are extremely critical. It's next benchmark is to hit Rs 150 crores worldwide and that should happen by Saturday, that is its ninth theatrical day. It will also cross the Rs 100 crore nett India mark in due course of time which although is not an achievement for a Salman Khan film, is pretty decent, especially in the post pandemic scenario where audiences are very critical about what they want to watch.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Already Is The Third Highest Hindi Grosser Of 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has already become the third highest Hindi grosser of 2023. The first place is held by Pathaan, the second place by Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and now, the third place officially is secured by Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film will need some really strong legs if it wishes to eclipse Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at the Indian box office. It is sure to cross the Ranbir-Shraddha rom-com internationally and the final worldwide total still is a wait and watch at the moment, with the second weekend giving a good enough idea as to where the film is headed.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Will Be Followed Up By Tiger 3

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be followed by Tiger 3, for Salman Khan. The film is scheduled for a Diwali 2023 release and will reunite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif after a good 4 years. The film is keenly awaited by fans and neutrals alike. Salman Khan hasn't given a confirmation on his slate of films for the year 2024, yet, but an official confirmation on the same is expected to come out shortly.

The Worldwide Box Office Break Up Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Is As Follows:-

India Nett - Rs 85.50 crores

India Gross - Rs 103 crores

Overseas Gross in dollars - 4.75 million

Overseas Gross in INR - Rs 39 crores

Total Worldwide Gross - Rs 142 crores

