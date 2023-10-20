Leo box office collections: Vijay film starts with a HUGE USD 8M first day Overseas for 140cr Worldwide Day 1

Leo had a spectacular international debut, raking in a staggering USD 7.70 million (Rs. 64 crore) on its opening day. This number comprises USD 1.90 million previews on Wednesday while USD 5.80 million came on Thursday. This marks not only the biggest opening ever for a Kollywood film but came just second behind Baahubali 2 among all Indian films. The four-day extended weekend for Leo is expected to be USD 20 million plus, which will be once again a record for Kollywood.

Combined with Rs. 78 crore approx on the first day in India, the worldwide total for the film is Rs. 142 crore, making the Vijay starrer the first-ever Tamil film to break the century mark on its opening day. In addition to Leo, only seven other Indian films have managed to gross Rs. 100 crores globally on their first day.

In achieving these numbers, Leo broke the opening day record in several overseas markets, some of them seeing record even for an Indian film as well. To name the major ones that saw record for Indian films includes, UAE-GCC, Malaysia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. Several new first-day benchmarks were hit as well, including the first USD 2 million in the Gulf, RM 3 million in Malaysia and GBP 400K in the United Kingdom. For Tamil films, barring the United States, every territory saw a new record for the first day.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Leo is as follows:

North America: USD 2,450,000

Middle East: USD 2,350,000

Australia/NZ: USD 325,000

Malaysia: USD 750,000 approx

Singapore: USD 475,000

Rest of Asia: USD 200,000

United Kingdom: USD 550,000

Europe: USD 550,000

Rest of World: USD 50,000

Total: USD 7,700,000 / Rs. 64 crores

ALSO READ: Leo box office collection: Vijay led film shatters the record for the Highest first day for Kollywood in India