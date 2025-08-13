Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Prediction EXCLUSIVE: 4 AM show for War 2 by Hrithik fans War 2 Box Office Prediction in Hindi EXCLUSIVE: War 2 end-credit details revealed EXCLUSIVE: Chak De India director makes a comeback with Kartik Aaryan Box Office: Coolie scores advance of Rs 50 crore already War 2 screen count revealed! EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar team gear up for last schedule EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 teaser on Independence Day EXCLUSIVE: 3 actresses with Ayushmann Khurrana

Mahavatar Narsimha 3rd Wednesday Hindi Box Office: Hombale's movie nets Rs 2.5 crore, to welcome Coolie and War 2 tomorrow

Mahavatar Narsimha recorded Rs 2.5 crore net at the Hindi box office on the third Wednesday. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the animated film will face reduction in shows after Coolie and War 2.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Aug 13, 2025  |  10:41 PM IST |  11K
Mahavatar Narsimha 3rd Wednesday Hindi Box Office: Hombale's movie nets Rs 2.5 crore, to welcome Coolie and War 2 tomorrow
Mahavatar Narsimha 3rd Wednesday Hindi Box Office: Picture courtesy: Hombale Films/YouTube

Mahavatar Narsimha has been a massive box office success. Its performance has been a landmark achievement, setting a new benchmark for animated films in Indian cinema. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the blockbuster animated movie has scored quite well, particularly in the Hindi-speaking markets. Here's what Day 20 of Mahavatar Narsimha looked like.

Mahavatar Narsimha adds Rs 2.5 crore on Day 20 in Hindi

Jointly backed under the banners of Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, Mahavatar Narsimha has been maintaining a good hold in the Hindi markets since its release.

Ashwin Kumar's directorial has added Rs 2.5 crore to its net box office collection on the third Wednesday. It comes after the blockbuster animated film witnessed growth yesterday due to the Tuesday discount facility in cinemas.

The first and second week collections of Mahavatar Narsimha stood at Rs 29 crore and Rs 50 crore, respectively. In the third weekend, Hombale Films production recorded Rs 34 crore.

Touted as the highest-grossing animated movie in India, it now boasts a cumulative collection of Rs 122.5 crore net in the nation.

Week/Days

Hindi Net India Collections

1st Week

Rs 29 crore

2nd Week

Rs 50 crore

3rd Weekend

Rs 34 crore

3rd Monday

Rs 3 crore

3rd Tuesday

Rs 4 crore

3rd Wednesday

 Rs 2.5 crore

Total

Rs 122.5 crore in 20 days

Note: The collections exclude 3D handling charges

Mahavatar Narsimha to face a reduction in shows after War 2 and Coolie's arrival

Mahavatar Narsimha has one day left before it runs parallel to the Independence Day weekend arrivals, War 2 and Coolie. Ashwin Kumar's movie is expected to have a reduction in its shows in Hindi markets starting from tomorrow. While the Hrithik Roshan-starrer is eyeing an opening of Rs 35 crore, the Rajinikanth-led film will likely start its journey at Rs 6 crore in Hindi.

Mahavatar Narsimha in theaters

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theaters now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or online ticketing applications and websites. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

