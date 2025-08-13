Mahavatar Narsimha 3rd Wednesday Hindi Box Office: Hombale's movie nets Rs 2.5 crore, to welcome Coolie and War 2 tomorrow

Mahavatar Narsimha has been a massive box office success. Its performance has been a landmark achievement, setting a new benchmark for animated films in Indian cinema. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the blockbuster animated movie has scored quite well, particularly in the Hindi-speaking markets. Here's what Day 20 of Mahavatar Narsimha looked like.

Advertisement

Mahavatar Narsimha adds Rs 2.5 crore on Day 20 in Hindi

Jointly backed under the banners of Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, Mahavatar Narsimha has been maintaining a good hold in the Hindi markets since its release.

Ashwin Kumar's directorial has added Rs 2.5 crore to its net box office collection on the third Wednesday. It comes after the blockbuster animated film witnessed growth yesterday due to the Tuesday discount facility in cinemas.

The first and second week collections of Mahavatar Narsimha stood at Rs 29 crore and Rs 50 crore, respectively. In the third weekend, Hombale Films production recorded Rs 34 crore.

Touted as the highest-grossing animated movie in India, it now boasts a cumulative collection of Rs 122.5 crore net in the nation.

Week/Days Hindi Net India Collections 1st Week Rs 29 crore 2nd Week Rs 50 crore 3rd Weekend Rs 34 crore 3rd Monday Rs 3 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs 4 crore 3rd Wednesday Rs 2.5 crore Total Rs 122.5 crore in 20 days Advertisement

Note: The collections exclude 3D handling charges

Mahavatar Narsimha to face a reduction in shows after War 2 and Coolie's arrival

Mahavatar Narsimha has one day left before it runs parallel to the Independence Day weekend arrivals, War 2 and Coolie. Ashwin Kumar's movie is expected to have a reduction in its shows in Hindi markets starting from tomorrow. While the Hrithik Roshan-starrer is eyeing an opening of Rs 35 crore, the Rajinikanth-led film will likely start its journey at Rs 6 crore in Hindi.

Mahavatar Narsimha in theaters

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theaters now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or online ticketing applications and websites. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mahavatar Narsimha Day 19 Hindi Box Office: Blockbuster animation movie witnesses good growth on discount Tuesday, nets Rs 4 crore