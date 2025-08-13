War 2 Hindi Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer aims for Rs 1.75 lakh closing in National Chains, tops Rs 1.10 lakh already

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, is all set to blaze the screens from tomorrow onwards. The movie is recording a good advance booking in the Hindi circuit.

War 2 records 1.11 lakh admissions in top three national chains

As of 5 PM (August 13), War 2 sold around 1.11 lakh tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day alone. With 8 hours still to go, the spy actioner is expected to add another 60K admissions to the tally and close its advance booking around the 1.75 lakh mark.

Advertisement

The movie will surpass the final pre-sales of Hrithik Roshan's previous release, Fighter, but will struggle to cross the previous YRF Spy Universe movie, Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan.

War 2 targets an opening of Rs 35 crore

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, War 2's opening day collection will be in the range of Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). It will be far lower than what War (2019) collected on its debut day. For the record, the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer shook the trade by opening with Rs 50 crore net on its first day.

As per current trends, War 2 is projected to open in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore net in Hindi. Since the movie is releasing on Thursday, it will enjoy a 4-day opening weekend. The Hrithik-Jr NTR starrer should aim for big jumps over the weekend, while recording its biggest business days on August 15 (Friday, National Holiday) and August 17 (Sunday). All eyes are now on its word-of-mouth.

Advertisement

War 2 is clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie

War 2 is facing a tough fight with Rajinikanth's Coolie. Though the YRF movie is dominating in the Hindi circuit, it is trailing behind everywhere else. Both movies are in a neck-to-neck battle at the Telugu box office, all because of Jr NTR's star power.

Let's see which one of them truly wins over the hearts of the audience, beyond box office meters.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Coolie Hindi Advance Booking: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film on track for a Rs 5 crore opening, sells 25,000 tickets in National Chains