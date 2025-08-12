Mahavatar Narsimha Day 19 Hindi Box Office: Blockbuster animation movie witnesses good growth on discount Tuesday, nets Rs 4 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha, the highest-grossing animated movie of India, has emerged as a box office phenomenon. Helmed by debutante director Ashwin Kumar, the film has defied all industry expectations while setting historic benchmarks for Indian animation. It continues to score well in the third week, mainly in Hindi markets.

Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) fetches Rs 4 crore on Day 19, Tuesday discount offer brings delight

Bankrolled under the banners of Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, Mahavatar Narsimha added Rs 4 crore to its net business on the 19th day at the Hindi box office. The growth was because of the discount offer on Tuesday, which facilitated the audience to book their tickets at cheaper prices.

It comes after the blockbuster animated movie earned Rs 3 crore net on Day 18. The third weekend collection of the mythological action film stood at Rs 34 crore.

The Ashwin Kumar directorial debuted with a total collection of Rs 29 crore in the first week. It then minted Rs 50 crore net in the second week of its release. Within 19 days, Ashwin Kumar’s film fetched Rs 120 crore in the Hindi markets.

Week/Days Hindi Net India Collections 1st Week Rs 29 crore 2nd Week Rs 50 crore 3rd Weekend Rs 34 crore 3rd Monday Rs 3 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs 4 crore Total Rs 120 crore in 19 days

The collections exclude 3D handling charges

An overview of Mahavatar Narsimha’s phenomenal performance

Mahavatar Narsimha’s stunning animations, strong word-of-mouth, and deep-rooted emotional connection with the audience are some of the factors for its blockbuster success in the market. The Hindi version of the film has been the biggest contributor to its achievements.

It has outperformed Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 in the Hindi markets. The devotional actioner now has to compete with War 2 and Coolie, which will arrive on August 14, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. Going by its stronghold, we might get to see a tough battle between them.

Mahavatar Narsimha in theaters

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theaters now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing applications and websites.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

