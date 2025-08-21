Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi Box Office 4 Weeks: Hombale Films' animated film stands tall against War 2 and Coolie, hits Rs 150 crore mark

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, continues its glorious run at the box office. The movie faced several big releases, still stood strong and gained traction, proving why word-of-mouth is the ultimate promotion of any film.

Mahavatar Narsimha nets Rs 1.10 crore on 4th Thursday, cume hits Rs 150 crore mark

Presented by Hombale Films of Kantara and KGF fame, the animated movie revolves around the story of Lord Vishnu's incarnation, Lord Narsimha. Debuted with Rs 1.35 crore on Day 1, Mahavatar Narsimha collected Rs 29 crore in its first week. As word-of-mouth spread, it saw immense growth in footfalls. The movie fetched Rs 50 crore in the second week, followed by Rs 48.50 crore in the third week.

Further, the film faced Coolie and War 2 release during the Independence Day weekend, and still remained one of the major choices among the audiences. It smashed over Rs 18.50 crore in the Independence Day weekend in Hindi, which is higher than Rajinikanth's Coolie: The Powerhouse.

While War 2 and Coolie are showing a downward trajectory, Mahavatar Narsimha is retaining its lost shows and performing extremely well. As per estimates, the animated movie collected Rs 1.10 crore on its 4th Thursday, bringing the 4-week total to Rs 149.45 crore net at the Hindi box office.

Can Mahavatar Narsimha end up doing Rs 200 crore in Hindi?

Mahavatar Narsimha has all possibilities of hitting the Rs 200 crore net mark in Hindi, depending on how it performs against Param Sundari and Baaghi 4, coming on the next two weekends. The major threat to the animated movie will be any movie opening to superlative word-of-mouth. If either of the upcoming two major releases gets a positive reception, it will halt the aspiration of Mahavatar Narsimha to hit the double-century mark.

Globally, the movie is eyeing a finish around Rs 300 crore gross, which is a surreal figure for an animated feature film coming from India.

Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collections Of Mahavatar Narsimha Are As Under

Weeks/Days India Net Collections (Hindi) Week 1 Rs 29 crore Week 2 Rs 50 crore Week 3 Rs 48.50 crore 4th Friday Rs 5.50 crore 4th Saturday Rs 4.95 crore 4th Sunday Rs 5.95 crore 4th Monday Rs 1.50 crore 4th Tuesday Rs 1.75 crore 4th Wednesday Rs 1.20 crore 4th Thursday Rs 1.10 crore (est.) Total Rs 149.45 crore in 28 days

Note: The collections exclude 3D handling charges

Mahavatar Narsimha In Theaters

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theaters now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or online ticketing applications and websites.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

